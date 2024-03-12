More Sports:

March 12, 2024

Eagles to re-sign LS Rick Lovato

Super Bowl LII champion Rick Lovato receives a contract extension.

By Jimmy Kempski
Rick Lovato

Rick Lovato

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they have agreed to terms with Pro Bowl world champion long snapper Rick Lovato.

A list of the current, active players who were on the team during the Eagles' Super Bowl win in 2017:

  1. Brandon Graham
  2. Lane Johnson
  3. Jake Elliott
  4. Rick Lovato

Lovato threw the ball through his legs with speed and precision in 2023, as usual. Probably. I don't know, honestly. I didn't watch hours of long snapper tape. He did have more forced fumbles for the Eagles last season than Nakobe Dean, Shaq Leonard, Zach Cunningham, Kevin Byard, Reed Blankenship, Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Nolan Smith, James Bradberry, and Darius Slay combined.

He's back for another season.

cc: @PulitzerPrizes.

Jimmy Kempski
