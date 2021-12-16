More Sports:

December 16, 2021

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
No one ever said Eagles fans had the best spelling and grammar.

The Philadelphia Eagles are rested and relaxed after their bye Week 14, and will play arguably their most important game since the 2019 season when they take on the Washington Football Team this Sunday.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What did we learn from Gardner Minshew's performance against the Jets, and who will/should start at quarterback against Washington? Where does Jalen Hurts stand as the team's potential franchise quarterback going forward? Has he done enough, and should we start looking at quarterbacks who can be a fit in 2022 and beyond? Will Washington even be able to field a team on Sunday, and is there a possibility of a forfeit?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

