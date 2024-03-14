WATCH: Brandon Graham welcomes Saquon Barkley to the Eagles at NovaCare Complex

Saquon Barkley will be introduced to Eagles media in a press conference late Thursday afternoon. As he arrived at the NovaCare Complex, Eagles franchise stalwart Brandon Graham was there to greet him and welcome him to the team:

"Can't wait to both try to do this thing together!" Graham said to Barkley as they embraced.

Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, amongst other staff members, was there to shake hands with Barkley, too.

As rumors trickled in this month about the Eagles being interested in the star running back, the Eagles got right to it on Monday and agreed to a three-year deal with Barkley. That signing is not without its controversy, however, as Penn State head coach James Franklin mentioned that general manager Howie Roseman contacted Barkley before free agency started. That's a no-no. The Eagles have denied such wrongdoing, but the league is now looking into potential tampering.

Regardless, once Barkley is out there on the field with Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, these offseason worries won't be a concern.

