March 14, 2024

WATCH: Brandon Graham welcomes Saquon Barkley to the Eagles at NovaCare Complex

After years of trying to tackle him, Brandon Graham is now ready for to team up with Saquon Barkley.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Brandon-Graham-Saquon-Barkley Robert Deutsch/USA Today

It'll be a switch for Eagles defenders going forward who've been used to trying to tackle Saquon Barkley...

Saquon Barkley will be introduced to Eagles media in a press conference late Thursday afternoon. As he arrived at the NovaCare Complex, Eagles franchise stalwart Brandon Graham was there to greet him and welcome him to the team:

"Can't wait to both try to do this thing together!" Graham said to Barkley as they embraced. 

Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, amongst other staff members, was there to shake hands with Barkley, too.

As rumors trickled in this month about the Eagles being interested in the star running back, the Eagles got right to it on Monday and agreed to a three-year deal with Barkley. That signing is not without its controversy, however, as Penn State head coach James Franklin mentioned that general manager Howie Roseman contacted Barkley before free agency started. That's a no-no. The Eagles have denied such wrongdoing, but the league is now looking into potential tampering.

Regardless, once Barkley is out there on the field with Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, these offseason worries won't be a concern.

MORE: Eagles deny tampering with Saquon Barkley

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

