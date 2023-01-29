More Sports:

January 29, 2023

Report: Eagles OC Shane Steichen to have second interview with Colts

According to ESPN, Steichen is on the Colts' "short list" for further consideration

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
011023ShaneSteichen Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles OC Shane Steichen

Shane Steichen appears in line for more talks with Indianapolis. 

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Colts are planning a second head coaching interview with the Eagles' offensive coordinator and have him on their shortlist of candidates for further consideration. 

Under Steichen, the Eagles have had one of the best offenses in the NFL dating back to last season when he took over play-calling duties midway through. They established the league's best rushing attack in 2021, climbing out of a 2-5 hole to make a surprise run to the playoffs.

Then this year, after a full summer of familiarity with the system and a couple of key additions, everything popped off. The rushing attack remained a force, Jalen Hurts made major improvements as a passer, A.J. Brown came in to form one of the top receiving duos in football with DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert reached the fringe of being one of the top tight ends in the league to create an offense that has the Eagles on the doorstep of the Super Bowl. 

The Colts, alongside the Panthers and Texans, requested to interview Steichen earlier in the month, but might now be in a less competitive race for the 37-year-old. 

Carolina hired Frank Reich earlier this week and Houston reportedly appears to have its sights set on 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who Steichen and the Eagles will face later on Sunday in the NFC Championship. 

Reich, the Eagles' former offensive coordinator who left for the Colts job after the 2017 Super Bowl run, was fired by Indianapolis after the team completely stalled out this season. He was replaced by franchise alum Jeff Saturday as the interim coach, who is also in the running for the job, though not exactly a popular choice around Indy

Steichen, much like Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, has ties to Reich dating back to all three's time on the Chargers' offensive coaching staff in the mid-2010s.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Shane Steichen NFL playoffs Indianapolis Colts

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Live Arts - Mecca is Burning

Penn Live Arts presents the world premiere of 'Mecca is Burning' with the Negro Ensemble Company
Limited - Theatre Exile The Light

Theatre Exile presents 'The Light' this February

Just In

Must Read

Business

Labor complaint filed against Starbucks for alleged union-busting at two Philly locations
Starbucks Complaint

Sponsored

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth
Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Men's Health

Want to live longer? Eating a plant-heavy diet is a proven method
Healthy Eating Life Expectancy

Eagles

NFL conference championship round picks
012723EaglesOL

TV

Kaitlin Olson 'ran into a wall,' got black eye on first day of filming for 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Kaitlyn Olson Always Sunny

Festivals

The 2023 Philadelphia Auto Show to feature new RAM Truck Territory off-road course
philadelphia auto show 2023

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved