Report: Eagles OC Shane Steichen to have second interview with Colts

Shane Steichen appears in line for more talks with Indianapolis.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Colts are planning a second head coaching interview with the Eagles' offensive coordinator and have him on their shortlist of candidates for further consideration.

Then this year, after a full summer of familiarity with the system and a couple of key additions, everything popped off. The rushing attack remained a force, Jalen Hurts made major improvements as a passer, A.J. Brown came in to form one of the top receiving duos in football with DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert reached the fringe of being one of the top tight ends in the league to create an offense that has the Eagles on the doorstep of the Super Bowl.

The Colts, alongside the Panthers and Texans, requested to interview Steichen earlier in the month, but might now be in a less competitive race for the 37-year-old.

Carolina hired Frank Reich earlier this week and Houston reportedly appears to have its sights set on 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who Steichen and the Eagles will face later on Sunday in the NFC Championship.

Reich, the Eagles' former offensive coordinator who left for the Colts job after the 2017 Super Bowl run, was fired by Indianapolis after the team completely stalled out this season. He was replaced by franchise alum Jeff Saturday as the interim coach, who is also in the running for the job, though not exactly a popular choice around Indy.

Steichen, much like Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, has ties to Reich dating back to all three's time on the Chargers' offensive coaching staff in the mid-2010s.

