Random Eagles notes: Super Bowl referee, LVIII (next year's) odds, and jersey colors

There were a few Philadelphia Eagles-related news items the last couple of days that aren't worthy of their own articles, but combined together are worth rounding up. So let's get to those, shall we?

The Super Bowl referee will be Carl Cheffers

In Super Bowl LII, there were controversial calls on a pair of Eagles touchdowns that (correctly) went the Eagles' way. The first was Corey Clement's touchdown, which Patriots fans would argue was bobbled, but the officiating crew determined that Clement was tucking the ball away, as opposed to losing control of it at any point. The other was Zach Ertz's very clear touchdown, which would have been insane to overturn. That game was refereed by Gene Steratore, who is now a rules analyst during games on CBS.

The Eagles are 7-7 in games that Cheffers has refereed. Here are those games:

Matchup Eagles Opponent Giants at Eagles, 2009 40 17 Colts at Eagles, 2010 26 24 Eagles at Falcons, 2011 31 35 Washington at Eagles, 2011 34 10 Bengals at Eagles, 2012 13 34 Giants at Eagles, 2013 7 15 Eagles at Packers, 2014 20 53 Eagles at Washington, 2014 24 27 Giants at Eagles, 2015 27 7 Eagles at Seahawks, 2016 15 26 Eagles at Chargers, 2017 26 24 Eagles at Saints, 2018 7 48 Eagles at Saints, 2018 (playoffs) 14 20 Giants at Eagles, 2022 22 16





I can't recall any egregious officiating weirdness in any of those games.

The Chiefs are 16-7 in games that Cheffers has officiated. One of those losses was in the Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cheffers knows Patrick Mahomes well, as he has refereed 10 Mahomes starts. He has only refereed one start by Jalen Hurts.

We could go a little more in-depth on the types of penalties Cheffers' crew called more/less than average this season, but that's kind of a pointless endeavor since it will be an "all-star" crew (and not Cheffers' normal regular season crew).

Super Bowl LVIII (next year's) odds

A bunch of sportsbooks released odds for Super Bowl LVIII. They're all pretty similar, but we'll use DraftKings' odds, which look like this:

Team Odds Team Odds Chiefs +500 Buccaneers +4000 Bills +650 Raiders +4000 49ers +700 Browns +4500 Eagles +800 Saints +5000 Bengals +900 Patriots +5000 Cowboys +1400 Vikings +5000 Chargers +2200 Steelers +6000 Jets +2500 Panthers +6500 Lions +3000 Titans +7000 Dolphins +3000 Seahawks +7000 Jaguars +3000 Falcons +7500 Ravens +3000 Colts +8000 Packers +3000 Bears +8000 Broncos +3000 Commanders +8000 Rams +3500 Texans +10000 Giants +4000 Cardinals +10000



Some quick thoughts:

• The Eagles are a clearly better team than the 49ers and they just bullied them for 60 minutes on Sunday. They also have an answer at quarterback, while the 49ers... don't. What am I missing?



• The Jets being in the top 8 is perhaps an indication that oddsmakers believe that Aaron Rodgers will be playing there in 2023.



• After the Lions' strong finish in 2022, they are now being taken more seriously.



• It's funny how much the oddsmakers think the Vikings are frauds.

• Oddsmakers aren't expecting much from the Saints next season. The Eagles own the Saints' 2024 second-round pick.



• Only two teams have longer odds than the Commanders.



• The Eagles' Super Bowl LVII odds this time last year were +4000.



The Eagles will be the home team in Super Bowl LVII

As the home team, the Eagles will choose jersey colors. Spoiler: Expect green jerseys, with white pants. The Chiefs will wear white jersey, and I'll guess that they go with their red pants.

The Eagles will practice at State Farm Stadium. The Chiefs will practice at Arizona State.

A lot of people watched the Eagles on Sunday

An NFL representative said in a conference call that the NFC and AFC Championship Games averaged 50.7 million viewers, making that the most-watched conference championship round since 2014. That year the Seahawks hosted the Packers, and the Patriots hosted the Colts.

Eagles' arrival in Arizona

The Eagles will have a walkthrough on Thursday, and practices on Friday and Saturday before flying to Arizona on Sunday. They are scheduled to arrive at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport at around 3:00 p.m. local time. That would be 5:00 p.m. EST.

To note, Arizona is Mountain Standard Time, but most of the state (Navajo Nation excluded) does not observe daylight savings time. That means that they are two hours behind the east coast during the "fall back" period from November to March, and three hours behind the east coast during the "spring forward" period from March to November.

