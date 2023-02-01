Eagles Super Bowl Gear: Super Bowl LVII hats, hoodies, shirts and more

The Super Bowl LVII logo is fire this year with some real energy and flair to it that plays off Arizona's desert vibes. Grabbing gear with that on it makes this Super Bowl even more, well, super.

For just the fourth time in franchise history, the Eagles have made the Super Bowl, as they face the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 12. Eagles fans can showcase their support for their favorite team as they try to win their second Lombardi Trophy ever with autographed collectibles, Super Bowl hats, hoodies and more.

DeVonta Smith Autographed Fanatics Authentic Super Bowl LVII Duke Football

Hand-signed Super Bowl LVII Duke Football autographed by DeVonta Smith. Individually numbers with tamper-evident hologram sold by Fanatics.com.

Eagles New Era Super Bowl LVII Tarmac 9FIFTY Snapback Adjustable Hat

Super Bowl LVII Tarmac 9FIFTY Snapback Adjustable Hat from New Era features raised embroidered graphics.

Eagles New Era Super Bowl LVII 39THIRTY Flex Hat

The Super Bowl LVII 39THIRTY Flex Hat from New Era is a mid crown stretch fit hat with raised embroidered graphics.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles WinCraft Super Bowl LVII Matchup 12oz. Can Cooler

The 12oz. Can Cooler from WinCraft fits most 12oz. cans and bottles and features commemorative graphics.

Eagles Fanatics Branded Super Bowl LVII Open Sky T-Shirt

The Open Sky T-Shirt from Fanatics Branded is a 100% cotton short sleeve crew neck t-shirt.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles WinCraft Super Bowl LVII Matchup One-Sided Vertical Banner

The One-Sided Vertical Banner from WinCraft features commemorative graphics, measures approximately 28" x 40" and is for indoor and outdoor use.

Eagles New Era Super Bowl LVII Trucker 9FORTY Adjustable Hat

The Super Bowl LVII Trucker 9FORTY Adjustable Hat from New Era is an adjustable mid crown hat featuring raised embroidered graphics.

Eagles Majestic Threads Women's Super Bowl LVII Extra Point Tri-Blend Pullover Hoodie

The Extra Point Tri-Blend Pullover Hoodie from Majestic Threads is a long sleeve midweight hoodie.

