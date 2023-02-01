Eagles list five players with injuries; Chiefs list six

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs did not practice on Wednesday, but each team released injury reports based on an estimation of who would not have participated if a practices were held. The Eagles' list included five players; the Chiefs' list included six.

• RT Lane Johnson (groin/rest): As you're all aware, Johnson has been has been playing through the pain of an adductor injury that he suffered Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys. He has remained an elite-level player despite the handicap. In the locker room after the Eagles' win over the 49ers, Johnson said that played with less discomfort in the NFC Championship Game than he had the weekend prior against the New York Giants.



• CB Avonte Maddox (toe/rest): Maddox returned to the field in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers after missing three games against the New Orleans Saints Week 17, the Giants Week 18, and the Giants again in the divisional round of the playoffs. Maddox only had to play 19 snaps against the 49ers, since they they didn't have a quarterback who could throw in the second half.



• LG Landon Dickerson (elbow/rest): Dickerson reportedly suffered a hyperextended right elbow, but he should be good to go for the Super Bowl, with the help of a brace.



• DE Robert Quinn (foot/rest): Quinn hasn't really been a part of the Eagles' defensive line rotation after Josh Sweat returned from a neck injury. Quinn only played six snaps in the NFC Championship Game.



• C Cam Jurgens (hip/rest): Jason Kelce's rookie backup has played some in jumbo sets, but his services haven't often been needed otherwise with an ironman in Kelce at center.



• WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: Smith-Schuster is a big-bodied receiver that the Chiefs acquired in free agency this past offseason. He had 78 catches for 933 yards and 3 TDs in 2022.



• WR Mecole Hardman: Hardman is a speedster who had 25 catches for 297 yards and 4 TDs in 8 games for the Chiefs in 2022.

• WR Kadarius Toney: Toney is an electric but inconsistent playmaker who had 14 catches for 171 yards and 2 TDs for the Chiefs after he was acquired via trade from the Giants.



• CB L'Jarius Sneed: Sneed is the Chiefs' best cornerback. He had 108 tackles in 2022, an extraordinary number for a cornerback, to go along with 3 INTs and 3 forced fumbles.



Would have had limited participation

• LB Willie Gay: Gay is a starting linebacker, who had 88 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and an INT in 2022.



• RG Trey Smith: Smith is a second-year player who has started 26 career games for the Chiefs. Quality starter.



