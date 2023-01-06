Eagles to wear all-black uniforms against Giants

For the 2022 season, the Eagles unveiled a brand-new black alternate helmet. Though they didn't look that different from their dark, midnight green helmets, I will say they're better in person rather than in a picture. Those helmets pair with their all-black uniforms this year.

The Eagles have worn them twice so far: in their Week 12 win over the Packers and in their Christmas Eve loss to the Cowboys. They will wear them against on Sunday against the Giants, the team announced on Friday (though we knew this uniform schedule in advance).

I'll sum up what I expect to be the fan response to be...

Gardner Minshew starting in the all-black uniforms? "Feels like a loss."

Jalen Hurts starting in the all-black uniforms? "Feels like a win."

For hardcore uniform aficionados, the Eagles are 2-1 under Nick Sirianni when the team goes "Black Out" mode. Hurts is 3-0 as a starter in the all-black looks, too, dating back to his first career start against New Orleans in 2020.

