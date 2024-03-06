More Sports:

March 06, 2024

Report: Zach Ertz signing with Commanders

Former Eagles tight end and Super Bowl LII hero Zach Ertz is reportedly signing with the Washington Commanders.

By Shamus Clancy
Zach Ertz after his Super Bowl win with the Eagles.

Zach Ertz is returning to the NFC East... but farther down I-95 than Philadelphia. A report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero indicates that the tight end is signing a one-year deal worth $5 million with the Washington Commanders.

Ertz began the 2023 season with the Cardinals, where he was dealt from the Eagles back at the 2021 trade deadline. Ertz was granted his release from Arizona in the middle of this past season, hoping to catch on with a contender for a playoff run. He eventually signed with the Lions, but dressed for just one game, Detroit's NFC Championship Game loss to San Francisco, and did not play in that matchup.

Ertz spent nine years in Philadelphia, totaling 579 catches for 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns. Most importantly, of course, he caught the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LII.

