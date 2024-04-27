More Sports:

2024 NFL Draft: Day 3 live updates, Eagles analysis, and open thread

Follow along as the Eagles make their way through their final day of the draft, heading into Saturday with seven picks.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
The 2024 NFL Draft is finally here.

The first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft are in the books, and the Philadelphia Eagles have gone all defense so far, nabbing Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell in the first round, Iowa DB Cooper DeJean in Round 2, and developmental pass rusher Jalyx Hunt in Round 3. The Birds have seven picks on Day 3, with three of those picks in the fourth round. Will they select a linebacker? A wide receiver? Some offensive line depth? Running back? We'll see.

It's an important draft for Howie Roseman and the Eagles, who are looking to rebound from one of the worst late-season collapses in the city's history. Here's a place for you to discuss the home stretch of the draft. If you haven't already bookmarked our 2024 Eagles draft board, it's not too late, as we'll be updating that throughout the entire draft. Here are some other helpful links if you're playing catchup on draft season:

The Eagles' 2024 draft picks

A ranking of the Eagles' draft needs

Eagles draft board

• 12 players who make sense for the Eagles in Round 4 of the 2024 NFL Draft

Feel free to speak your mind in the comment section below.

