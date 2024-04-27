15 players who make sense for the Eagles in Round 4 of the 2024 NFL Draft

Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Philadelphia Eagles have landed a pair of cornerbacks in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, as well as a developmental edge rusher in Jalyx Hunt. Here are 15 players who make sense for the Birds in Round 4, where they have three picks (120th overall, 123rd overall, and 132nd overall).

• Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin: Allen rushed for 3494 yards and 35 TDs in three seasons at Wisconsin. He's a big back at 6'1, 235, but he's not a bulldozer. Some Rashaad Penny vibes, minus the injuries.

• Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky: Davis is a short, squatty back who can break tackles, make defenders miss with his impressive lateral agility, and he has some receiving chops. In 2023, Davis had 186 carries for 1066 yards (5.7 YPC) and 13 TDs. He also chipped in 29 receptions for 317 yards (10.9 YPC) and 7 TDs. The Eagles have smaller shifty backs, but no real power runner. Davis could add that element, but also be able to stay on the field on obvious passing downs because he's a competent receiver. Kenneth Walker vibes.



• Brenden Rice, WR, USC: Rice's father is Jerry Rice, the best wide receiver in NFL history, in my opinion. It would be funny if the Eagles drafted him if for no other reason than that his father would have to choose whether to root for the Eagles or the 49ers if they faced off again in the playoffs. Rice had 45 catches for 791 yards (17.6 YPC) and 12 TDs in 2023. He is a big, strong, contested catch guy.

• Javon Baker, WR, UCF: Baker averaged 21.9 yards per reception in 2023 for UCF. Howie Roseman likes taking shots on Day 3 deep threats with high yards per carry averages, like Shelton Gibson, John Hightower, and Quez Watkins. The Eagles haven't yet hit a home run on a guy like that, but I respect the approach, and Baker makes sense as that kind of guy.

• Malik Washington, WR, Virginia: Washington finished fourth in the nation in receiving yards. He had 110 catches for 1426 yards (13.0 YPC) and 9 TDs. He produced at least 100 yards receiving in 10 of 12 games for a terrible Virginia team in 2023. Washington was a rare bright spot, but he also flew under the radar a bit. He is built like a running back, and he gets yards after the catch. He is also capable of making plays down the field from the slot.



• Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M: Smith is a versatile weapon who played some running back in addition to receiver at Texas A&M, and he averaged 15.0 yards per catch in 2023. If Kellen Moore is going to bring some creativity to the Eagles, Smith is a guy who can be effective on jet sweeps and other gadget'y plays.



• Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State: At 6'6, 231, Wilson is a huge freak of nature playing receiver. Wilson's career began at Arizona State, but he transferred to FSU for the 2022 season. In 2022, he had 43 catches for 897 yards and (20.9 YPC) and 5 TDs. In 2023, Wilson had a somewhat disappointing 41 catches for 617 yards (15.0 YPC) and 2 TDs. Wilson can play outside, but FSU also used him at times as a big slot. He can make plays down the field with his size (again, 20.9 YPC in 2022), but he's also a red zone target. He is a low-volume, big play receiver who would allow A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert to dominate targets, but would also be a unique player opposing defenses cannot ignore and would have to account for.



• Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State: In an Ohio State offense that was absolutely loaded with wide receiver talent, Stover found a way to become a productive, efficient tight end, catching 41 passes for 576 yards (an impressive 14.0 YPC for a TE), and 5 TDs. Love his effort and ability after the catch. Stover has good hands, he runs good routes, and he is also thought of as a good blocker. If there's a negative, it's that he won't be confused for Kyle Pitts on the athleticism front, but when you look at a player like the Cowboys' Jake Ferguson, for example, his measurables suck but he's simply a good football player because he does all the things well that tight ends need to do.

• Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State: Johnson didn't have eye-popping production at Penn State, as he had just 341 receiving yards in his best season in 2023. (He did have 7 TDs). However, he is thought of as a very good blocker, and he has outstanding athleticism.



• Sataoa Laumea, OT, Utah: Laumea played RG his first two seasons at Utah, and RT over the last two. He doesn't have enough length to play tackle in the pros, but he'll be an intriguing OG prospect with a nasty streak.



• Javon Foster, OT, Missouri: Foster started a couple games at RT for Missouri in 2020, before becoming the Tigers' starting LT in 2021, 2022, and 2023. He has a strong anchor in pass pro, and he's a powerful blocker in the run game. There are more athletic offensive tackles in this draft class, so Foster is probably a Day 2 or Day 3 guy, but he is a good player, he has some experience playing on both sides, and I think he could also appeal to some teams at guard.



• Beaux Limmer, OL, Arkansas: Limmer has played both at center and guard for Arkansas, and squat alert 🚨, he can squat 700 pounds. As we all know, squatting massive amounts of weight = Brotherly Shove success! Day 3 depth guy.

• Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina: Gray put up monster stats over the last three seasons, racking up 365 tackles (29 for loss), 8.5 sacks, 5 INTs, 13 PBUs, and 5 FFs. He's a solid all-around linebacker, but isn't thought to be special at any one thing.



• Justin Eboigbe, DL, Alabama: Eboigbe suffered a serious neck injury in 2022, but he has rebounded and had a really nice season in 2023. He was mainly thought of as a run stuffer throughout his Bama career, but he turned it on as a pass rusher in 2023, as he had 7 sacks to go along with 64 tackles. Eboigbe has some inside-outside versatility, and some nasty in his game. I like him as a versatile Day 3 rotational guy.



• Gabe Hall, DT, Baylor: Hall is 6'6, 290 with an 84" wingspan who was unblockable in 1-on-1's during Senior Bowl practices.



