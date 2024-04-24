Eagles NFL Draft rumors: Howie Roseman is looking to trade up

Howie Roseman has draft-pick ammo, and the Eagles have a contending roster but have several needs as the 2024 NFL Draft quickly approaches.

Which makes it no surprise that rumors are swirling. A few years ago, the Birds made a shocking and momentous draft day move, trading the 18th overall pick to Tennessee for star receiver A.J. Brown, who helped lead them to an NFC title in 2022. There's no telling what the next four days will have in store for Eagles fans.

Will the Eagles stand pat at pick 22? Here's a look at what some insiders, experts, and optimistic thinkers are saying the Birds might do to shake things up over the next few days:

Trading up for CB

Adam Schefter | ESPN+

There isn't a more plugged-in insider than Adam Schefter, who wrote about the Eagles' most likely move on Thursday night:

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has a history of trading up in Round 1 for the player he wants. He did it in 2019 to get offensive tackle Andre Dillard, in 2021 to get wide receiver Devonta Smith, in 2022 to get defensive lineman Jordan Davis and again in 2023 to get defensive tackle Jalen Carter, Davis' teammate at Georgia. If Roseman wants a cornerback at No. 22, as many people around the league believe he could, he might have to move up again. Per sources, he already has been calling around, gauging what a trade up might look like to be prepared for what has become a near-annual tradition. It's also worth noting Roseman, who has been Philly's GM since 2010, has never drafted a corner, tight end, running back or safety in Round 1. [ESPN]

Trading up for OT

Albert Breer at Sports Illustrated also thinks the Eagles will make a trade up, this time for someone to help the team in the trenches:

What you need to know: The position I’ve heard most consistently assigned to the Eagles is offensive tackle. It might seem a little strange, given the team’s needs on defense (and in the secondary in particular), but GM Howie Roseman’s always prioritized the lines and worked to get ahead of potential holes, so finding the eventual replacement for Lane Johnson—who’s entering his 12th year—is in play. With the group of tackles in this year’s class so highly regarded, though, it’s unclear whether the right one for Philly makes it to 22. [SI.com]

Trading up with the Broncos

Tony Pauline | Sportskeeda

Over at Sportskeeda their expert is getting a little more specific, outlining an exact trade he expects the Eagles to make to leapfrog into the first half of the first round to take a cornerback.

As of Tuesday afternoon, I'm told the Eagles are speaking with the Denver Broncos about trading for the 12th selection so they can draft the Toledo cornerback [Quinyon Mitchell]. The Broncos, in turn, would receive the Eagles' pick in the first round (22nd selection) which thry would use to draft quarterback Bo Nix — a strategy I outlined on Monday. The Eages have a pair of picks in round two and would part with one of them to move up to the Broncos' spot. [Sportskeeda.com]



Jordan Reed | ESPN+

Another outlet has another Broncos trading out of the 12 spot with the Eagles — this one from ESPN and for a different cornerback prospect:

12. Philadelphia Eagles (via mock trade with DEN) Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

The Eagles are good at forecasting future needs and getting ahead of them. They haven't drafted a cornerback in the first round since 2002 (Lito Sheppard), but after a defensive collapse in the second half of last season, that might change. Darius Slay and James Bradberry are the projected starters, but they will be 33 and 31 years old at the start of next season, respectively. Arnold is an effortless mover with versatility and ball skills; he had five interceptions last season. [ESPN]

