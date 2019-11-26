Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 13

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Birds ranked after the 12th week of the 2019 regular season:

The injury-riddled Eagles are a wreck on offense, and they don't look like they have any business being in the playoffs. But their final four opponents (they play the Giants twice) have a combined record of 12-32, offering a pathway to the postseason. Philadelphia might be favored in every game the rest of the way. The Cowboys have failed to pull away, and Dallas plays at Philadelphia on Dec. 22 in a game that could decide the division.

#JimmySays: It really is crazy that they could be favored in every game. If they're favored against the Cowboys and you're an Eagles fan, it's a no-brainer to bet Dallas on an emotional hedge. I mean, if the Eagles' season is going to be ended in the worst way possible, you may as well profit off of it.



It's getting late early for the Eagles, who fell to the fringes of the NFC playoff picture after another poor offensive performance in a home loss to the Seahawks. The Eagles' already subpar wide receiver group was further thinned out by injuries on Sunday, putting Carson Wentz in a nearly impossible situation. The quarterback was unable to do much at all, the team's only touchdown coming in the final minute of garbage time. Wentz deserves some blame, as well: He simply wasn't sharp against Seattle, missing open receivers and struggling with ball security on a wet and windy day in Philadelphia. The boo birds came out after a Wentz interception early in the second quarter, and they hung around for the duration of the soggy affair. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has a lot of work to do this offseason to fix an attack that has stalled out.

#JimmySays: The Eagles would be done if they played in any of the other three divisions in the NFC, but they most certainly did not fall to "the fringes of the NFC playoff picture." Their continued survival is perhaps undeserved, but they are still very alive in the craptastic NFC East.



The Eagles’ injuries are obviously a factor in their offensive struggles. Carson Wentz also needs to play much better if Philadelphia is going to stay in the NFC East race. Both things can be true.

#JimmySays: Agreed, and there's a hell of lot more to add to just those two things.



Even at 5-6, they are alive in the division race and the schedule gets soft. But they have so many injuries.

#JimmySays: You said that last week, CBS.



No matter how beaten up they are, it's officially go time given next three opponents prior to key rematch with Dallas are combined 6-27.

#JimmySays: So I guess everyone is just looking at the schedule.



The Eagles can't muster anything impactful offensively with their skill players and offensive line taking big injury hits around Carson Wentz. They need to ride their — wait for it — defense and running game to an NFC East title with a favorable schedule ahead, save for the Cowboys in Week 16.

#JimmySays: The good news for the Eagles is that there's a good chance they'll have Lane Johnson, Brandon Brooks, Alshon Jeffery, and yes, even Nelson Agholor back this week.



It would have been difficult for the Eagles to have chosen Nick Foles over Carson Wentz last offseason. But it was troubling all along that they spent two seasons playing better with Foles in the lineup than with Wentz. And the worst-case scenario is playing out in the season after Foles’s departure, with reasons to question whether Wentz really is a franchise QB.

#JimmySays: There is so much idiocy in this analysis, I don't even know where to start. I guess I'll begin with the fact that the Eagles most certainly didn't play better in 2017 after Foles took over for Wentz. The Eagles were mowing everyone down with Wentz in the lineup. He would have been the friggin' MVP of the league if he didn't get hurt. Foles got hot for the two most important games, but let's not re-write history. Also, Foles is 0-3 this season, with a point differential of -56 in the games he has started.

Also also, the Eagles are behind the Jets and Buccaneers here in these power rankings, lol.



