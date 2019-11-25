More Sports:

November 25, 2019

Eagles waive WR Jordan Matthews

By Jimmy Kempski
Jordan-Matthews_111719_usat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Matthews, showing off his unparalleled separation skills.

Jordan Matthews' third stint with the Philadelphia Eagles was a short one, as the team waived him on Monday, following a pair of unproductive games against the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Matthews originally signed two weeks ago, a week after it was announced that DeSean Jackson would undergo surgery on his abdomen, thus ending Jackson's regular season. In his two games with the Eagles, Matthews had 4 catches for 33 yards on 12 targets, or 2.8 yards per target.

Against the Seahawks on Sunday, the Eagles were down to Matthews, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Mack Hollins, and Greg Ward at receiver, with Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor sidelined with ankle and knee injuries, respectively. Matthews' release can probably be viewed as a good sign that Jeffery and/or Agholor will be returning to the lineup against the Miami Dolphins Week 13.

I'm going to start pre-writing my "Eagles sign Jordan Matthews" article for October of 2020 right now.

Jimmy Kempski
