Eagles trade deadline roster move and rumor tracker

The NFL's trade deadline is 4 p.m. EST here on Tuesday, November 2.

The Philadelphia Eagles have already made two deals ahead of the deadline, shipping Zach Ertz off to the Arizona Cardinals for CB Tay Gowan and a fifth-round pick, as well as dealing Joe Flacco to the New York Jets for a conditional sixth-round pick.

Are the Birds done wheeling and dealing? Here we'll track rumors and moves around the league that are relevant to the Eagles, with the most recent entries at the top.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson unlikely to be traded

According to Aaron Wilson, previously of the Houston Chronicle, Watson isn't likely to be traded by today's deadline.

Watson staying in Houston would be a welcomed outcome for the Eagles, since the Dolphins are the most likely suitor for Watson, and the Eagles own Miami's first-round pick. If Watson were able to play for Miami in 2021, he would give them a better chance of winning games than any of their current quarterbacks.

Teams are calling about DT Fletcher Cox

This isn't new, but it's a rumor that resurfaced Tuesday morning, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

I'll transcribe that for you:

"Fletcher Cox, maybe a little more unlikely, the big name, Philadelphia Eagles, defensive tackle. He's due a bunch of money, but the Eagles have certainly gotten calls on him. As Mike Garofolo has reported, they're going to hold out for a high pick. This is not something that is likely, but obviously another one that we'll watch."

The Eagles pretty much can't trade Fletcher Cox, as we noted a week ago. Or perhaps more accurately stated, it would be a complete embarrassment if the Eagles traded Cox after restructuring his contract two months ago. A trade of Cox would result in a dead money cap hit of around $37 million, an outlandish figure, when it would have "only" been around $21 million if they hadn't made the mistake of restructuring him.

