NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 9

Week 8 of the NFL season is in the books, and we have one new obituary. That would be the 3-5 Chicago Bears, who are technically only one game out of the wildcard race, but stink out loud.

Obituary: Bears (3-5)

When Justin Fields was at Ohio State, he played behind an offensive line that produced a pair of 2021 Day 2 picks (RG Wyatt Davis and C Josh Meyers), and will very likely boast a 2022 first-round pick (RT Nicholas Petit-Frere) as well as a projected 2022 Day 2 pick (LT Thayer Munford).

He got to throw to a pair of receivers likely to be first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft in Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, as well as a likely Day 2 pick in 2022 in TE Jeremy Ruckert, and a 2021 fifth-round pick in TE Luke Farrell. He got to hand off to a Day 2 back in Trey Sermon.

In Chicago, Fields' offensive supporting cast sucks. He has made some highlight reel plays, like here:

And here:

But he's probably finding life difficult transitioning from playing with a professional offense in college against teams like Rutgers, to playing with an overmatched offense in the NFL. As a result, he has 3 TDs vs. 7 INTs, and a 65.7 QB rating. On Sunday, in a two-score loss to the 49ers, Fields completed 19 of 27 passes for 175 yards (6.5 YPA), 1 TD, and 1 INT, and people were calling it his best game of the season (he did also run for 103 yards). It's kind of interesting that he had his best game on a day in which Matt Nagy wasn't present due to COVID.

Fields can become a good quarterback. If I were the Bears though, I would find a head coach better equipped to make use of his talents, and a new general manager to surround him with some real NFL talent.

In 2019 and 2020, the Bears were a model of mediocrity, going 8-8 each season with a point differential of -18 in 2019, and +2 in 2020. In 2021, at 3-5, the Bears are technically only one game out of the wildcard in the NFC, but they also have the second-worst point differential ( -72 ) in the conference, ahead of only the Lions ( -110 ). They have taken a significant step backwards.



It's kind of incredible to me that Nagy and GM Ryan Pace survived the 2021 offseason. This offseason they'll try to sell the idea that they had to get a rookie quarterback up to speed, and it'll be hilarious if that pitch works.

12) Falcons (3-4): I knew I wanted to kill off at least one team team this week. I picked the Bears, but the Falcons are on standby. So far this season, they have lost to the Eagles, Football Team, and the Christian MacCaffrey-less Panthers. We'll save the vitriol for next week.

11) Eagles (3-5): Because they have two blowout wins, the Eagles actually have a plus point differential at +12 , a statistical oddity that puts them ahead of good teams like the Browns (+3), Chargers (-5), and Chiefs (-12). I can almost hear Howie Roseman pointing the team's point differential after a 6-11 season.

10) Panthers (4-4): If the season ended today, this trash team would be in the playoffs. The NFL felt that they didn't quite make enough money, so they expanded the playoffs to seven teams per conference. The result is that teams like this — or like the Bears a year ago — can get in.

9) Vikings (3-4): Kirk Cousins is bad in primetime: Cousins is also bad against good teams. Heading into this season, he was 7-35 against teams that finished the season with a winning record. He's 0-3 this season against teams currently with a winning record.

8) 49ers (3-4): Jimmy Garoppolo had an efficient 17 of 28 day on Sunday, throwing for 322 yards (11.5 YPA), and he rushed for 2 TDs. It's gotta be really frustrating for 49ers fans who are no doubt happy with the win but realize that because Garoppolo looked competent for a day, Kyle Shanahan is going to continue to stick with him instead of playing Trey Lance.

7) Seahawks (3-5): After an easy win over the Jaguars on Sunday, the Seahawks will have their bye, and then Russell Wilson could be back for the Seahawks' Week 10 game in Green Bay: That almost feels like a shot at Geno Smith, but "win" does rhyme with "pin," so what else was Russ supposed to do?