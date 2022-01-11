Eagles notes: Roster moves review, Jonathan Gannon drawing interest

January 11, 2022
There were a bunch of Philadelphia Eagles news tidbits on Monday, so let's round them all up here and sort through what they mean, beginning with some roster moves.
On Monday of last week, 12 Eagles players went on the Eagles' COVID list, all of whom were either starters or role players who typically play a healthy number of snaps. In advance of the Eagles' meaningless matchup against the Cowboys on Saturday night, Jason Kelce was activated from the list and played precisely one snap, keeping his 122-game ironman streak alive. The rest remained on the COVID list through the weekend.
On Monday, all 11 remaining players were activated. They will not be tested for COVID for the remainder of the season.
Arcega-Whiteside has played a blue collar role for the Eagles this season, mostly as a blocker on the perimeter and on special teams. On Saturday night, he reminded us why the the ball almost never comes his way, when he dropped what should have been a touchdown against the Cowboys.
Arcega-Whiteside is having finger surgery.
One of training camp and preseason standouts this summer was Jackson, who dazzled with his unmissable size and impressive athleticism. Unfortunately, he got hurt during joint practices against the Patriots, and he missed the first eight weeks of the regular season, becoming something of an afterthought during the regular season.
Heading into Week 18, Jackson had 0 catches on two targets. Against Dallas he got his first NFL catch, which also happened to be a touchdown.
He tore his ACL later in the game.
In the short-term, Richard Rodgers will take Jackson's spot on the roster. Rodgers might actually be a more reliable player in the playoffs than a raw, young guy like Jackson.
In the long-term, it's a really tough blow for Jackson, who will have to rehab all offseason, and could face an uphill climb to make the roster again in 2022.
Huntley showed some juice both as a returner and as a runner against the Cowboys. If Miles Sanders is ready to play against the Buccaneers this Sunday, it'll be hard to have five running backs active, but Huntley is pretty clearly the best kick returner on the roster.
According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Broncos requested to interview Gannon for their head coaching vacancy.
Gannon, 39, has spent 15 years as an NFL assistant coach and scout. A rising coach who has turned around the playoff-bound Philly D.
Before the Eagles' practice squad players' 51-26 loss to the Cowboys last Saturday night, the Eagles were top 8 in the NFL both in yards and points, an impressive-sounding stat that didn't always match the eye test.
The Eagles' defense has been good against bad quarterbacks, but very bad against good ones. A visual:
|Opposing QB
|QB rating vs. Eagles
|Dak Prescott, Cowboys (Week 3)
|143.3
|Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
|131.1
|Justin Herbert, Chargers
|123.2
|Derek Carr, Raiders
|113.6
|Tom Brady, Buccaneers
|102.1
|Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers
|100.6
|Daniel Jones, Giants
|94.0
|Jared Goff, Lions
|90.6
|Zach Wilson, Jets
|83.9
|Garrett Gilbert, WFT
|81.9
|Taylor Heinicke, WFT
|81.6
|Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos
|79.2
|Trevor Siemian, Saints
|74.4
|Matt Ryan, Falcons
|71.6
|Jake Fromm / Mike Glennon, Giants
|46.8
|Sam Darnold, Panthers
|44.5
Gannon is probably a longshot to land a head coaching job, but it's at least interesting that some teams around the league are intrigued by him.
