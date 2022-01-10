Post Flight: Do the Eagles have a legitimate chance against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers?

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes.



Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...

Wild Card playoffs

The Philadelphia Eagles are rested and geared up for a first-round matchup against the Buccaneers. Get your popcorn ready as Jalen Hurts tries to unseat Tom Brady. Matt Mullin and Evan Macy join Eytan Shander on this Playoff-Flight edition of the show — looking at the ways the Eagles may have a shot at an upset. From injuries to COVID, we look at all the angles that can work in Philadelphia's favor.

