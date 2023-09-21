The Eagles' offensive line had a pancake party against the Vikings

In their win over the Minnesota Vikings last Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line dominated in the run game, to the tune of 259 rushing yards. There were pancakes-a-plenty along the way.

Let's just show them, because that's why you're here, right?

We cut up the Eagles' pancakes against the Patriots, too, though there weren't quite as many.

On the season, I have the Eagles' pancake count like so:

Player 🥞🥞🥞 Landon Dickerson 6 Jordan Mailata 6 Cam Jurgens 3 Dallas Goedert 2 Jason Kelce 1 Jack Stoll 1



