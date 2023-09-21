More Sports:

September 21, 2023

The Eagles' offensive line had a pancake party against the Vikings

Eagles offensive linemen like Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson are laying the wood on opposing teams this season.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
1729_09142023_Eagles_Vikings_Landon-DIckerson.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Landon Dickerson

In their win over the Minnesota Vikings last Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line dominated in the run game, to the tune of 259 rushing yards. There were pancakes-a-plenty along the way.

Let's just show them, because that's why you're here, right?

We cut up the Eagles' pancakes against the Patriots, too, though there weren't quite as many.

On the season, I have the Eagles' pancake count like so:

Player 🥞🥞🥞 
Landon Dickerson 
Jordan Mailata 
Cam Jurgens 
Dallas Goedert 
Jason Kelce 
Jack Stoll 

MORE: The numbers behind Jalen Carter's start

