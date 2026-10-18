Eagles-Panthers Week 6 inactives, with analysis

Part of the reason the Philadelphia Eagles have had a very disappointing season so far is because they have suffered a lot of injuries. They listed 24 (!) players on their initial Wednesday injury report, and then announced on Friday that Jalen Hurts was heading to injured reserve with a superficial blood clot.

The Panthers, meanwhile, have an extremely long list of notable players on injured reserve, at least for a Week 6 game. They too are very banged up, though they do have the advantage of coming off of their bye week.

Here are the Eagles' and Panthers' inactives, with analysis.

• RB Saquon Barkley: Barkley is out with a hamstring injury, while Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley are both on injured reserve. All three of the Eagles' Week 1 running backs are out of commission. Dameon Pierce will get the start.

• EDGE Jalyx Hunt: Hunt injured his knee and ankle against the Jags, but his injury is not considered to be a long-term concern. Still, he'll be out against the Panthers. Jonathan Greenard will start opposite Nolan Smith.



• S Michael Carter: Carter goes down just as Marcus Epps is ready to play again.



• EDGE A.J. Epenesa: Seventh-round rookie Keyshawn James-Newby was called up from the practice squad for added depth with Hunt and Epenesa out.



• WR Hollywood Brown: Brown was a full participant in practice on Friday and had no injury designation. (He's a healthy scratch.)



• QB Joe Milton: Emergency QB.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• QB Jalen Hurts (IR, eligible to return after Week 9): Hurts is out indefinitely with a superficial blood clot. Tanner McKee will start against the Panthers.



• LG Landon Dickerson (IR, eligible to return at any time): Dickerson had his worst game as a pro in the Eagles' Week 1 win over the Commanders, and was quickly thereafter placed on injured reserve. A lot of O-line juggling has ensued. The Eagles activated Dickerson's 21-day practice window on Wednesday.



• RB Tank Bigsby (IR, eligible to return after Week 8): Bigsby suffered an injury Week 4 against the Rams that required core muscle surgery. He will likely return this season, but is likely to miss roughly up to two months.

• RB Will Shipley (IR, eligible to return after Week 9): Shipley suffered a Lisfranc injury and will be out a while. Shipley is the Eagles' best RB in pass protection, but he only has 57 yards on 20 carries this season.



• TE Eli Stowers (IR, eligible to return at any time): The Eagles selected Stowers in the second round of the 2026 draft because of his athletic traits, but he did not have a good rookie training camp, and is not yet ready to play. He was listed as questionable on the Eagles' injury report with a hamstring injury heading into Week 1, but was moved to IR. The Eagles activated Stowers' 21-day practice window on Wednesday.





The Panthers' inactives:

#Panthers inactives:



OT Monroe Freeling

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

QB Haynes King (emergency third QB)

RB AJ Dillon

OG Torricelli Simpkins

OT Albert Reese

DT TeRah Edwards



Turk Wharton, Trevor Etienne and Taylor Moton will make their 2026 debuts today. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) October 18, 2026

Taylor Moton will likely start at RT in place of Freeling.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• CB Jaycee Horn (IR): Horn is the Panthers' top cornerback. He made the Pro Bowl in 2024 and 2025, and had 5 INTs in 2025. He's on IR with a torn quad and is expected to be out a couple months.



• CB Mike Jackson (IR): Jackson is the Panthers' CB2. He had 4 INTs in 2025. He is on IR with a groin injury.



The starters at outside CB with Horn and Jackson out are Akayleb Evans and fourth-round rookie Will Lee.

• EDGE Nic Scourton (IR): Scourton suffered a torn ACL, and was placed on IR. His season is over. Scourton had a very encouraging rookie season, with 47 tackles, 5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He recently turned 22 years old, and was projected to start on the edge opposite former Eagle Jaelan Phillips.

• OT Ikem Ekwonu (NFI): Ekwonu is the Panthers' starting LT. He suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in the Panthers' loss to the Rams in the wildcard round of the playoffs last season. He will miss a substantial part of the 2026 regular season. The Panthers signed Rasheed Walker this offseason to prepare for the loss of Ekwonu.



• OT Taylor Moton (NFI-DRF): Moton was diagnosed with blood clots in his lung in June, and was placed on the NFI list. He has not played yet this season, but the Panthers opened his 21-day practice window this week. In the 2026 draft, the Panthers drafted Monroe Freeling, who has been starting at RT.



• WR Xavier Legette (IR): Legette was a Panthers' first-round pick in 2024. He did have a 55-yard reception Week 2 against the Falcons before sustaining a knee injury that landed him on IR. You may remember Legette from his devastating drop against the Eagles in 2024.



Xavier Legette man oh man. pic.twitter.com/Oy5gd68Orp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 8, 2024

• RB Jonathon Brooks (IR): Brooks was a 2024 second-round pick, but his career has been wrecked by injuries. He has just 18 career carries.



• RB Trevor Etienne (IR-DFR): Etienne was a 2025 fourth-round pick. He had 20 carries for 92 yards and 2 fumbles in 2025. He suffered an ankle sprain in the preseason and missed the first four games of the season. The Panthers opened his 21-day practice window this week.

• DT Tershawn Wharton (PUP-DFR): Wharton had neck surgery in May and began camp on the PUP list. Wharton signed a big deal with the Panthers in 2025 after a good 2024 season with the Chiefs. The Panthers opened Wharton's 21-day practice window this week.



• OL Brady Christensen (IR): Christensen is a backup lineman who started four games for the Panthers last season before suffering a torn Achilles. He is currently on IR with a hamstring injury.



• WR Chris Brazzell: Brazzell is a third-round rookie who was expected to compete for a meaningful role in the Panthers' offense this season. He suffered a torn LCL, and was placed on IR. His season is over.

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