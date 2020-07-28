Eagles place WR Alshon Jeffery on PUP list

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will be on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list when the team kicks off training camp.

This news was expected, as we noted in our wide receiver training camp preview, as Jeffery continues to rehab from surgery following a Lisfranc injury suffered during Week 14 of the 2019 regular season against the Giants.

The PUP list is a tool teams use for players prior to the start of training camp, in case the player is not ready for the start of the regular season. The PUP list must be applied to a player prior to the start of training camp, or it cannot be used at all. Once a player practices in camp, at all, they immediately become ineligible for the PUP list during the regular season. The player cannot participate in practice while on the PUP list.

The benefit of the PUP list is that a player is eligible to come off of it during training camp, or, if the team deems it necessary, after the first six weeks of the regular season. Once the regular season starts and the player remains on the PUP list, they must spend the entirety of the first six weeks on the PUP list, and they would not count toward one of the 53 roster spots. (They would still count toward one of the 90 80 roster spots while on PUP during training camp.)

