More Sports:

September 06, 2018

Eagles place WR Mack Hollins on IR

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Carroll - Eagles Public Practice Mack Hollins Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Mack Hollins practices at the Eagles public practice on August 11 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Thursday that they have placed second year wide receiver and core special teamer Mack Hollins on injured reserve. 

Hollins had surgery to repair a sports hernia injury at the end of the 2017 season. He was listed on this week's injury report with a "groin" injury. To note, a sports hernia is a strain or tear of any soft tissue in the lower abdomen or groin area, though Doug Pederson said on Tuesday that Hollins' surgery and his current injury are unrelated.

Last season, Hollins played a lot on special teams but did catch 16 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown. 

With Alshon Jeffery already reportedly going to miss at least the first two weeks of the season while he recovers from surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff, the Eagles are thin on the outside. They'll be without their No. 1 and No. 4 receivers, until Jeffery returns, whenever that is.

Mike Wallace and Nelson Agholor are expected to start against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday night. After Wallace and Agholor, the remaining healthy receivers on the roster are Shelton Gibson, Markus Wheaton, and DeAndre Carter. It's a pretty good bet that the Eagles will use a heavy dose of two-TE sets with Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert while they're thin at receiver.

Hollins' season isn't necessarily over. He'll have to remain on injured reserve for at least eight weeks, after which he will be eligible for reactivation. The Eagles can activate a maximum of two players off of injured reserve during the season. Their injured reserve list is beginning to fill up, with tight end Richard Rodgers already on it.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Mack Hollins

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Day before the season edition
090518NickFoles

SEPTA

SEPTA responds to gross video of bed bugs on Northeast Philly bus
Septa Bus

Investigations

Authorities search home of New Jersey couple behind viral GoFundMe that raised $400,000 for homeless veteran
Kate McClure Johnny

Food and Drink

Philadelphia Eagles-themed cocktails you’ve got to try
The Green Machine

Illness

The dirtiest part of an airport isn't the bathrooms
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia International Airport

Fantasy football

Fantasy football injuries (and holdouts): The latest on Le'Veon Bell, LeSean McCoy, Josh Gordon and more
0904_Le'Veon_Bell_USAT

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Los Cabos

$697 & up -- Los Cabos Stay at All-Inclusive Resort Stay with Flights

 *
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1199 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.