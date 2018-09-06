Eagles place WR Mack Hollins on IR

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Thursday that they have placed second year wide receiver and core special teamer Mack Hollins on injured reserve.

Hollins had surgery to repair a sports hernia injury at the end of the 2017 season. He was listed on this week's injury report with a "groin" injury. To note, a sports hernia is a strain or tear of any soft tissue in the lower abdomen or groin area, though Doug Pederson said on Tuesday that Hollins' surgery and his current injury are unrelated.

Last season, Hollins played a lot on special teams but did catch 16 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown.

With Alshon Jeffery already reportedly going to miss at least the first two weeks of the season while he recovers from surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff, the Eagles are thin on the outside. They'll be without their No. 1 and No. 4 receivers, until Jeffery returns, whenever that is.

Mike Wallace and Nelson Agholor are expected to start against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday night. After Wallace and Agholor, the remaining healthy receivers on the roster are Shelton Gibson, Markus Wheaton, and DeAndre Carter. It's a pretty good bet that the Eagles will use a heavy dose of two-TE sets with Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert while they're thin at receiver.

Hollins' season isn't necessarily over. He'll have to remain on injured reserve for at least eight weeks, after which he will be eligible for reactivation. The Eagles can activate a maximum of two players off of injured reserve during the season. Their injured reserve list is beginning to fill up, with tight end Richard Rodgers already on it.

