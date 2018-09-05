PhillyVoice staff Fantasy Football Draft: How many Eagles did Jimmy Kempski pick?

The PhillyVoice did a fantasy draft this week and will be competing in a potentially workplace destroying fantasy league this season. The sports staff joined the website's CEO and founder, a bevy of curators and other employees to make the upcoming football season just a little more interesting.

Below is the results of the draft — which has a .5 PPR — and a little analysis. For those wondering, Jimmy Kempski picked fifth, and went running back heavy early.

1. Adam Hermann, web curator

Adam, who has a wide breadth of sports knowledge from his days at NCAA.com and other publications, took advantage of the first overall pick, nabbing Todd Gurley — though after hearing of the randomized draft order he lamented, "I would've gladly given up No. 1. It's the woooorst."

1. (1) Todd Gurley II (LAR - RB)

2. (24) Zach Ertz (Phi - TE)

3. (25) Stefon Diggs (Min - WR)

4. (48) Lamar Miller (Hou - RB)

5. (49) Deshaun Watson (Hou - QB)

6. (72) Jamison Crowder (Was - WR)

7. (73) Cooper Kupp (LAR - WR)

8. (96) Duke Johnson Jr. (Cle - RB)

9. (97) Robert Woods (LAR - WR)

10. (120) Sterling Shepard (NYG - WR)

11. (121) Andrew Luck (Ind - QB)

12. (144) Chicago (Chi - DEF)

13. (145) Latavius Murray (Min - RB)

14. (168) Robbie Gould (SF - K)

15. (169) John Ross (Cin - WR)

2. Kyle Neubeck, Sixers beat writer

Kyle clearly isn't worried about Le'Veon Bell's continued hold out, "love taking a guy who might not report," and may have nabbed a steal in Matt Breida in the 13th round (assuming he gets Jerick McKinnon's reps).

1. (2) Le'Veon Bell (Pit - RB)

2. (23) Tyreek Hill (KC - WR)

3. (26) Mike Evans (TB - WR)

4. (47) Russell Wilson (Sea - QB)

5. (50) Alex Collins (Bal - RB)

6. (71) Marquise Goodwin (SF - WR)

7. (74) Delanie Walker (Ten - TE)

8. (95) Robby Anderson (NYJ - WR)

9. (98) Houston (Hou - DEF)

10. (119) Jared Goff (LAR - QB)

11. (122) O.J. Howard (TB - TE)

12. (143) Matt Bryant (Atl - K)

13. (146) Matt Breida (SF - RB)

14. (167) James White (NE - RB)

15. (170) Cameron Meredith (NO - WR)

3. Jeff Douglass, director of product

Jeff, PhillyVoice's digital expert, let Yahoo's auto-draft do the work for him and it's a mixed bag. Young running backs Royce Freeman and Jordan Wilkins may wind up being steals, while two auto-drafted defenses and a kicker drafted in the ninth round didn't do him many favors with value.

1. (3) Ezekiel Elliott (Dal - RB)

2. (22) A.J. Green (Cin - WR)

3. (27) Joe Mixon (Cin - RB)

4. (46) Golden Tate (Det - WR)

5. (51) Royce Freeman (Den - RB)

6. (70) Matthew Stafford (Det - QB)

7. (75) Kyle Rudolph (Min - TE)

8. (94) Los Angeles (LAC - DEF)

9. (99) Stephen Gostkowski (NE - K)

10. (118) Marcus Mariota (Ten - QB)

11. (123) George Kittle (SF - TE)

12. (142) C.J. Anderson (Car - RB)

13. (147) Kenny Golladay (Det - WR)

14. (166) Jordan Wilkins (Ind - RB)

15. (171) Green Bay (GB - DEF)

4. Marielle Mondon, Web curator

Marielle went for proven production early, taking Antonio Brown, Devonta Freeman, Travis Kelce and Tom Brady with quality first four picks. With solid fantasy scoring assured, she then took a few chances on injured stars Alshon Jeffery and Rashaad Penny later on.

1. (4) Antonio Brown (Pit - WR)

2. (21) Devonta Freeman (Atl - RB)

3. (28) Travis Kelce (KC - TE)

4. (45) Tom Brady (NE - QB)

5. (52) Dion Lewis (Ten - RB)

6. (69) Corey Davis (Ten - WR)

7. (76) Kerryon Johnson (Det - RB)

8. (93) Pierre Garcon (SF - WR)

9. (100) Alshon Jeffery (Phi - WR)

10. (117) Isaiah Crowell (NYJ - RB)

11. (124) Rashaad Penny (Sea - RB)

12. (141) Ronald Jones II (TB - RB)

13. (148) Bilal Powell (NYJ - RB)

14. (165) Atlanta (Atl - DEF)

15. (172) Harrison Butker (KC - K)

5. Jimmy Kempski, Eagles beat writer

Our Eagles' expert, Kempski seemed to have a warm spot for the team he covers, picking a pair Birds' players. His ninth round pick of Nelson Agholor prompted the following exchange:

Matt Mullin: NOOOO. NELSON!

Jimmy: Lol

[Mullin drafts Blake Bortles.]

Jimmy: Lololol

Mullin: You really messed me up.

Jimmy: Legit cackling right now.

Adam Herrmann: lol so sinister.

Jimmy also went running back with all three of his first picks, a strategy that threw Adam for a loop:

1. (5) David Johnson (Ari - RB)

2. (20) Christian McCaffrey (Car - RB)

3. (29) Jordan Howard (Chi - RB)

4. (44) Chris Hogan (NE - WR)

5. (53) Josh Gordon (Cle - WR)

6. (68) Evan Engram (NYG - TE)

7. (77) Chris Carson (Sea - RB)

8. (92) Jimmy Garoppolo (SF - QB)

9. (101) Nelson Agholor (Phi - WR)

10. (116) Tyler Lockett (Sea - WR)

11. (125) Corey Clement (Phi - RB)

12. (140) Mike Williams (LAC - WR)

13. (149) Charles Clay (Buf - TE)

14. (164) Carolina (Car - DEF)

15. (173) Mason Crosby (GB - K)

6. Matt Mullin, deputy sports editor

Mullin, who was quick to point out during the draft that he plays Jimmy in Week 1, was once again flabbergasted when Jimmy took one of his targets — Corey Clement in round 11 — before he could.

Mullin: SERIOUSLY?!?!?!?!

Brian Hickey: I like it, Jimmy.

Jimmy: Hahaha

Adam: Love that one dang.

Kyle: Lmao

1. (6) Alvin Kamara (NO - RB)

2. (19) Rob Gronkowski (NE - TE)

3. (30) Adam Thielen (Min - WR)

4. (43) Cam Newton (Car - QB)

5. (54) Carlos Hyde (Cle - RB)

6. (67) Devin Funchess (Car - WR)

7. (78) Will Fuller V (Hou - WR)

8. (91) Philadelphia (Phi - DEF)

9. (102) Blake Bortles (Jax - QB)

10. (115) Peyton Barber (TB - RB)

11. (126) Cameron Brate (TB - TE)

12. (139) Keelan Cole (Jax - WR)

13. (150) Marlon Mack (Ind - RB)

14. (163) Matt Prater (Det - K)

15. (174) Mike Wallace (Phi - WR)

7. Emily Rolen, web curator

Emily had issues accessing the draft lobby so she was the second auto-drafted team. Could that be the key to victory? Our CEO Lexie Norcross thinks so.

Lexie: They might be the best choice for you ... and for me too, ha!



Emily: Hahaha oh 100%.

Lexie: Unless you studied, which I certainly did not.

1. (7) Saquon Barkley (NYG - RB)

2. (18) Keenan Allen (LAC - WR)

3. (31) Larry Fitzgerald (Ari - WR)

4. (42) T.Y. Hilton (Ind - WR)

5. (55) Jimmy Graham (GB - TE)

6. (66) Rex Burkhead (NE - RB)

7. (79) Philip Rivers (LAC - QB)

8. (90) Minnesota (Min - DEF)

9. (103) Greg Zuerlein (LAR - K)

10. (114) Matt Ryan (Atl - QB)

11. (127) Jack Doyle (Ind - TE)

12. (138) Ricky Seals-Jones (Ari - TE)

13. (151) Denver (Den - DEF)

14. (162) Michael Gallup (Dal - WR)

15. (175) Chris Boswell (Pit - K)

8. Lexie Norcross, CEO and founder

Lexie has no fantasy football experience (actually, a handful of participants drafted for the first time) but held her own loading up on skill players early. She wasn't happy picking 8th (statistically one of the worst spots in a 12-team league) but made the most of it.

1. (8) Kareem Hunt (KC - RB)

2. (17) Michael Thomas (NO - WR)

3. (32) Doug Baldwin (Sea - WR)

4. (41) Amari Cooper (Oak - WR)

5. (56) Marshawn Lynch (Oak - RB)

6. (65) Kirk Cousins (Min - QB)

7. (80) Jordan Reed (Was - TE)

8. (89) Los Angeles (LAR - DEF)

9. (104) Justin Tucker (Bal - K)

10. (113) Chris Thompson (Was - RB)

11. (128) Alex Smith (Was - QB)

12. (137) Aaron Jones (GB - RB)

13. (152) Baltimore (Bal - DEF)

14. (161) Eric Ebron (Ind - TE)

15. (176) John Brown (Bal - WR)

9. Sinead Cummings, event listings producer

Sinead also went heavy on skill players before finally pulling the trigger (before Matt and Jimmy could) on Carson Wentz in the seventh round. Until he's back, she'll rely on Ben Rothelisberger at QB. 1. (9) Melvin Gordon (LAC - RB) 2. (16) Davante Adams (GB - WR) 3. (33) Kenyan Drake (Mia - RB) 4. (40) JuJu Smith-Schuster (Pit - WR) 5. (57) Allen Robinson II (Chi - WR) 6. (64) Trey Burton (Chi - TE) 7. (81) Carson Wentz (Phi - QB) 8. (88) Tevin Coleman (Atl - RB) 9. (105) Julian Edelman (NE - WR) 10. (112) Ben Roethlisberger (Pit - QB) 11. (129) Tyler Eifert (Cin - TE) 12. (136) Kelvin Benjamin (Buf - WR) 13. (153) New England (NE - DEF) 14. (160) Nick Chubb (Cle - RB) 15. (177) Daniel Carlson (Min - K) 10. Virginia Streva, culture curator Virginia is a first timer and had a little help from her brother and it paid off, as a tandem of Leonard Fournette and Julio Jones as her top two picks could be formidable. She also jumped at the chance to grab Eagles booming kicker Jake Elliott in the 11th round. 1. (10) Leonard Fournette (Jax - RB)

2. (15) Julio Jones (Atl - WR)

3. (34) Drew Brees (NO - QB)

4. (39) Jarvis Landry (Cle - WR)

5. (58) Mark Ingram (NO - RB)

6. (63) Greg Olsen (Car - TE)

7. (82) Sammy Watkins (KC - WR)

8. (87) Alfred Morris (SF - RB)

9. (106) Michael Crabtree (Bal - WR)

10. (111) New Orleans (NO - DEF)

11. (130) Jake Elliott (Phi - K)

12. (135) Jared Cook (Oak - TE)

13. (154) Dak Prescott (Dal - QB)

14. (159) Josh Doctson (Was - WR)

15. (178) LeGarrette Blount (Det - RB) 11. Brian Hickey, news reporter Excerpts from Brian in the email chain organizing this fantasy league: "Already in and making plans to spend my winnings."

"Y'all laugh all you want when the soccer guy wins the title." "I am going to kick all of your asses week in and week out." Good luck Brian. 1. (11) Aaron Rodgers (GB - QB)

2. (14) Dalvin Cook (Min - RB)

3. (35) Demaryius Thomas (Den - WR)

4. (38) LeSean McCoy (Buf - RB)

5. (59) Sony Michel (NE - RB)

6. (62) Brandin Cooks (LAR - WR)

7. (83) David Njoku (Cle - TE)

8. (86) Jacksonville (Jax - DEF)

9. (107) Jordy Nelson (Oak - WR)

10. (110) Adrian Peterson (Was - RB)

11. (131) Dallas Goedert (Phi - TE)

12. (134) Case Keenum (Den - QB)

13. (155) D.J. Moore (Car - WR)

14. (158) Wil Lutz (NO - K)

15. (179) Geronimo Allison (GB - WR) 12. Evan Macy, sports editor Evan was delighted to nab two top wideouts in DeAndre Hopkins and Odell Beckham Jr. with his top two picks but lacks running back depth. He's also buying into Andy Reid's ability to turn Patrick Mahomes into a fantasy beast. 1. (12) DeAndre Hopkins (Hou - WR)

2. (13) Odell Beckham Jr. (NYG - WR)

3. (36) Jay Ajayi (Phi - RB)

4. (37) Derrick Henry (Ten - RB)

5. (60) Emmanuel Sanders (Den - WR)

6. (61) Marvin Jones Jr. (Det - WR)

7. (84) Jamaal Williams (GB - RB)

8. (85) Patrick Mahomes (KC - QB)

9. (108) Tarik Cohen (Chi - RB)

10. (109) Kenny Stills (Mia - WR)

11. (132) Rishard Matthews (Ten - WR)

12. (133) Austin Seferian-Jenkins (Jax - TE)

13. (156) Randall Cobb (GB - WR)

14. (157) Pittsburgh (Pit - DEF)

15. (180) Brandon McManus (Den - K)

