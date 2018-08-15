Fantasy football busts: Which players are worth avoiding, or are over-hyped?

More Sports:

It's time to take a few minutes to curb enthusiasm for some players ahead of your fantasy draft. Whether it be due to an over-amped hyped train, a history of injuries or off the field issues or other reasons, the following players could under-perform their average draft position (ADP).

(For a look at players who we think will OVERPERFORM their draft ADP click here)

While we are not saying "do not draft" for anyone on this short list — we picked one player at each position — we are saying exercise caution and let them fall a little before pulling the trigger. Here's a look at our busts for 2018:

QB — DeShaun Watson, Texans

Don't get us wrong, a healthy Watson will be a fantasy beast, but his sample size was just seven games last season. His touchdown rate of 9.3 percent is eye-popping and better than Tom Brady's career mark of 5.5 percent — and unsustainable. He is also, of course, bouncing back from a torn ACL. In a fantasy environment deep with a very deep pool of quarterbacks, Watson may be worth passing by unless you can get him later on.

2018 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF/ST | K | FLEX 

RB — LeSean McCoy, Bills

McCoy is nearing the proverbial cliff for running backs who reach the age of 30, as his injury plagued last few seasons and slow decline have been signs of. He's also in murky legal and suspension waters, as allegations of domestic violence are making headlines in both Buffalo and Philadelphia. He's not worth the risk this year.

WR — Josh Gordon, Browns

We have no doubt in Gordon's abilities. When he's on the field, healthy and mentally sound he is a Pro Bowl wide receiver. But he still has not laced up at Cleveland's training camp and with Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield getting more and more comfortable and chummy with targets Jarvis Landry and David Njoku by the day, Gordon may be over valued by many idealistic fantasy team owners.

TE — Greg Olsen, Panthers

The one-time favorite weapon of Cam Newton is 33-years-old and coming off an injury. Yes, he did have three straight 1,000 yard seasons from 2014-to-2016, but after missing more than half of 2017 with a foot injury his return to form is doubtful. While still one of the better tight ends in the league, he's not worth looking at until after the seventh round.

Other bust candidates to keep an eye on: Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings; Marshawn Lynch, RB, Raiders; Allen Robinson, WR, Bears; Jordan Reed, TE, Redskins; Trey Burton, TE, Bears

