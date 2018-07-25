Fantasy football defense, special teams rankings (preseason 2018, PPR top 32)

July 25, 2018
How does the NFL, at first glance, measure up in the defense/special teams categories?
Here's a look at each of the 32 teams ranked with fantasy perspective in mind, ahead of the 2018 season:
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Jaguars
|2
|Vikings
|3
|Eagles
|4
|Chargers
|5
|Rams
|6
|Texans
|7
|Saints
|8
|Broncos
|9
|Ravens
|10
|Seahawks
|11
|Steelers
|12
|Patriots
|13
|Panthers
|14
|Giants
|15
|Bears
|16
|Falcons
|17
|Cardinals
|18
|Chiefs
|19
|Titans
|20
|Bengals
|21
|Packers
|22
|Bills
|23
|Redskins
|24
|Lions
|25
|Buccaneers
|26
|Cowboys
|27
|Browns
|28
|49ers
|29
|Raiders
|30
|Dolphins
|31
|Jets
|32
|Colts
