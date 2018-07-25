More Sports:

July 25, 2018

Fantasy football defense, special teams rankings (preseason 2018, PPR top 32)

Evan Macy
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
020418BrandonGrahamFletcherCoxDerekBarnett Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles' defensive line is one of the best units in the NFL.

How does the NFL, at first glance, measure up in the defense/special teams categories? 

Here's a look at each of the 32 teams ranked with fantasy perspective in mind, ahead of the 2018 season:

2018 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF/ST | K | FLEX 

 RankTeam 
Jaguars 
 Vikings
 Eagles
Chargers 
Rams 
 Texans
Saints 
Broncos 
 Ravens
10 Seahawks 
11 Steelers 
12 Patriots 
13  Panthers
 14  Giants 
 15  Bears 
16  Falcons
17  Cardinals
18  Chiefs
19  Titans
20 Bengals 
21  Packers
22  Bills
23 Redskins 
24 Lions 
25 Buccaneers 
26  Cowboys
27  Browns
28  49ers
29 Raiders 
30 Dolphins 
31  Jets
32  Colts

