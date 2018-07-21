Quarterback fantasy football rankings (preseason 2018, PPR, top 40)

If you're in a fantasy football league, you've surely already had your big, group email argument over when your draft should be held. But once you have a date in hand, there's nothing left to do but prepare to draft.

At PhillyVoice.com, we'll be revealing our player rankings this and next week, starting with quarterbacks. Below is how, a few days before preseason, we foresee the QB landscape shaking up:

Rank Player Team 1.

Aaron Rodgers Packers 2. Tom Brady Patriots 3. Carson Wentz Eagles 4.

Russell Wilson Seahawks 5. Cam Newton Panthers 6. Drew Brees Saints 7. DeShaun Watson Texans 8. Kirk Cousins Vikings 9. Matthews Stafford Lions 10. Phillip Rivers Chargers 11. Jared Goff Rams 12. Matt Ryan Falcons 13. Ben Roethlisberger Steelers 14. Dak Prescott Cowboys 15. Jimmy Garoppolo 49ers 16. Andrew Luck Colts 17. Case Keenum Broncos 18. Derek Carr Raiders 19. Marcus Mariota Titans 20. Eli Manning Giants 21. Jameis Winston (sspd) Buccaneers 22. Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 23. Blake Bortles

Jaguars 24. Joe Flacco Ravens 25. Mitch Trubisky Bears 26. Tyrod Taylor Browns 27. Andy Dalton

Bengals 28. Alex Smith Redskins 29. Ryan Tannehill Dolphins 30. Sam Bradford Cardinals 31. Josh McCown Jets 32. A.J. McCarron Bills 33. Ryan Fitzpatrick Buccaneers 34. Baker Mayfield Browns 35. Sam Darnold Jets 36. Lamar Jackson Ravens 37. Josh Allen Bills 38. Josh Rosen Cardinals 39. Jacoby Brissett Colts 40. Nick Foles Eagles

