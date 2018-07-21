Quarterback fantasy football rankings (preseason 2018, PPR, top 40)

July 21, 2018
If you're in a fantasy football league, you've surely already had your big, group email argument over when your draft should be held. But once you have a date in hand, there's nothing left to do but prepare to draft.
At PhillyVoice.com, we'll be revealing our player rankings this and next week, starting with quarterbacks. Below is how, a few days before preseason, we foresee the QB landscape shaking up:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1.
|Aaron Rodgers
|Packers
|2.
|Tom Brady
|Patriots
|3.
|Carson Wentz
|Eagles
|4.
|Russell Wilson
|Seahawks
|5.
|Cam Newton
|Panthers
|6.
|Drew Brees
|Saints
|7.
|DeShaun Watson
|Texans
|8.
|Kirk Cousins
|Vikings
|9.
|Matthews Stafford
|Lions
|10.
|Phillip Rivers
|Chargers
|11.
|Jared Goff
|Rams
|12.
|Matt Ryan
|Falcons
|13.
|Ben Roethlisberger
|Steelers
|14.
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|15.
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|49ers
|16.
|Andrew Luck
|Colts
|17.
|Case Keenum
|Broncos
|18.
|Derek Carr
|Raiders
|19.
|Marcus Mariota
|Titans
|20.
|Eli Manning
|Giants
|21.
|Jameis Winston (sspd)
|Buccaneers
|22.
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|23.
|Blake Bortles
|Jaguars
|24.
|Joe Flacco
|Ravens
|25.
|Mitch Trubisky
|Bears
|26.
|Tyrod Taylor
|Browns
|27.
| Andy Dalton
|Bengals
|28.
|Alex Smith
|Redskins
|29.
|Ryan Tannehill
|Dolphins
|30.
|Sam Bradford
|Cardinals
|31.
|Josh McCown
|Jets
|32.
|A.J. McCarron
|Bills
|33.
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|Buccaneers
|34.
|Baker Mayfield
|Browns
|35.
|Sam Darnold
|Jets
|36.
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|37.
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|38.
|Josh Rosen
|Cardinals
|39.
|Jacoby Brissett
|Colts
|40.
|Nick Foles
|Eagles
