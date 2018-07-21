More Sports:

July 21, 2018

Quarterback fantasy football rankings (preseason 2018, PPR, top 40)

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
061418_Wentz-Foles_usat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Nick Foles (9) talk during minicamp at the NovaCare Complex.

If you're in a fantasy football league, you've surely already had your big, group email argument over when your draft should be held. But once you have a date in hand, there's nothing left to do but prepare to draft.

At PhillyVoice.com, we'll be revealing our player rankings this and next week, starting with quarterbacks. Below is how, a few days before preseason, we foresee the QB landscape shaking up:

RankPlayer  Team
1. 
Aaron Rodgers Packers 
2. Tom Brady Patriots 
3. Carson Wentz Eagles 
4. 
 Russell WilsonSeahawks 
5.  Cam NewtonPanthers 
6.  Drew BreesSaints 
7. DeShaun Watson Texans
8.  Kirk CousinsVikings 
9. Matthews StaffordLions 
10.Phillip Rivers Chargers 
11.  Jared GoffRams 
12.  Matt RyanFalcons 
13. Ben Roethlisberger Steelers 
14.  Dak PrescottCowboys 
15.  Jimmy Garoppolo49ers 
16. Andrew LuckColts 
17.Case Keenum  Broncos
18.  Derek Carr Raiders
19.  Marcus MariotaTitans 
20.Eli Manning  Giants
21.Jameis Winston (sspd)  Buccaneers
22.Patrick MahomesChiefs
23.Blake Bortles 
Jaguars
24. Joe FlaccoRavens 
25.Mitch Trubisky Bears 
26.Tyrod Taylor  Browns
27. Andy Dalton
 Bengals
28. Alex SmithRedskins 
29.Ryan Tannehill  Dolphins
30. Sam Bradford Cardinals 
31.Josh McCown  Jets
32.A.J. McCarronBills 
33. Ryan Fitzpatrick Buccaneers
34.Baker Mayfield Browns 
35. Sam Darnold Jets
36.Lamar Jackson Ravens 
37. Josh Allen Bills
38.Josh Rosen Cardinals 
39.Jacoby Brissett Colts 
40.Nick FolesEagles 

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fantasy football NFL Philadelphia Carson Wentz Eagles Tom Brady Nick Foles Fantasy Sports Fantasy

Just In

Must Read

Football

Kyle Lauletta grew up an Eagles fan — now, he could be Giants' starting quarterback
072018_Lauletta-Giants_usat

Government

Philadelphia revamps sexual harassment prevention policies for city employees
City Hall

Shopping

Macy’s Backstage opening in King of Prussia Mall
Macy's Backstage

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles are NFL's team of the future, from the inside out
0526_Wentz_Ertz_USAT

Fundraisers

From New York to Florida: Cycling 1,300 miles for spinal cord injury awareness, support
Siobhan O'Sullivan Cycle for SCI

Made in America

Made in America is moving and Jay-Z pens his upset to Mayor Kenney
05242018_Made_In_America

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - VIP Celebrity Cruise

$459 & up -- VIP Celebrity Cruise Savings Event

 *
Limited - Seville Spain

$1599 -- Everything You Need to See in Spain: 8 Nights + Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.