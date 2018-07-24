Fantasy football tight end rankings (preseason 2018, PPR top 30)

It's time to dive into the seemingly transformed tight end spot. The top three or four are elite pieces of their respective offenses but there is a big hazy muddle in the middle of the pack — and at the bottom — with several rookies and players on new teams making appearances on the list.

Here's a look at the top 30 tight ends for fantasy football drafters ahead of the 2018 season:

Rank Player Team 1 Rob Gronkowski Patriots 2 Travis Kelce

Chiefs 3 Zac Ertz

Eagles 4 Jimmy Graham Packers 5 Greg Olson Panthers 6 Evan Engram Giants 7 Jordan Reed Redskins 8 Delanie Walker Titans 9 Kyle Rudolph Vikings 10 Tyler Eifert Bengals 11 George Kittle 49ers 12 Austin Serafin-Jenkins Jaguars 13 Trey Burton Bears 14 David Njoku Browns 15 Ricky Seals-Jones Cardinals 16 Charles Clay Bills 17 Eric Ebron Colts 18 Cameron Brate Buccaneers 19 Hayden Hurst Ravens 20 Jared Cook Raiders 21 O.J. Howard Buccaneers 22 Tyler Higbee Rams 23 Mike Gesicki Dolphins 24 Austin Hooper Falcons 25 Jake Butt Broncos 26 Luke Wilson Lions 27 Ed Dickson Seahawks 28 Vance McDonald Steelers 29 Antonio Gates Chargers 30 Dallas Goedert Eagles





