July 24, 2018

Fantasy football tight end rankings (preseason 2018, PPR top 30)

By Evan Macy
It's time to dive into the seemingly transformed tight end spot. The top three or four are elite pieces of their respective offenses but there is a big hazy muddle in the middle of the pack — and at the bottom — with several rookies and players on new teams making appearances on the list.

Here's a look at the top 30 tight ends for fantasy football drafters ahead of the 2018 season:

2018 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K | FLEX 

 Rank Player Team
1Rob Gronkowski  Patriots
 2Travis Kelce
Chiefs
 3  Zac Ertz
Eagles
 4 Jimmy Graham Packers
 5Greg Olson  Panthers
 6Evan Engram  Giants
 7 Jordan ReedRedskins 
 8 Delanie WalkerTitans 
 9Kyle Rudolph Vikings 
 10Tyler Eifert Bengals 
 11George Kittle 49ers 
 12Austin Serafin-JenkinsJaguars 
 13Trey Burton Bears 
 14David Njoku  Browns
 15 Ricky Seals-JonesCardinals 
 16 Charles ClayBills 
 17 Eric EbronColts 
 18 Cameron Brate Buccaneers
 19Hayden Hurst  Ravens
 20 Jared CookRaiders 
 21 O.J. HowardBuccaneers 
 22Tyler Higbee Rams 
 23Mike Gesicki Dolphins 
 24Austin Hooper Falcons 
 25 Jake ButtBroncos 
 26 Luke WilsonLions 
 27 Ed DicksonSeahawks 
 28 Vance McDonaldSteelers 
 29 Antonio Gates Chargers
 30 Dallas GoedertEagles 


