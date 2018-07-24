Fantasy football tight end rankings (preseason 2018, PPR top 30)

July 24, 2018
It's time to dive into the seemingly transformed tight end spot. The top three or four are elite pieces of their respective offenses but there is a big hazy muddle in the middle of the pack — and at the bottom — with several rookies and players on new teams making appearances on the list.
Here's a look at the top 30 tight ends for fantasy football drafters ahead of the 2018 season:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Rob Gronkowski
|Patriots
|2
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|3
| Zac Ertz
|Eagles
|4
|Jimmy Graham
|Packers
|5
|Greg Olson
|Panthers
|6
|Evan Engram
|Giants
|7
|Jordan Reed
|Redskins
|8
|Delanie Walker
|Titans
|9
|Kyle Rudolph
|Vikings
|10
|Tyler Eifert
|Bengals
|11
|George Kittle
|49ers
|12
|Austin Serafin-Jenkins
|Jaguars
|13
|Trey Burton
|Bears
|14
|David Njoku
|Browns
|15
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|Cardinals
|16
|Charles Clay
|Bills
|17
|Eric Ebron
|Colts
|18
|Cameron Brate
|Buccaneers
|19
|Hayden Hurst
|Ravens
|20
|Jared Cook
|Raiders
|21
|O.J. Howard
|Buccaneers
|22
|Tyler Higbee
|Rams
|23
|Mike Gesicki
|Dolphins
|24
|Austin Hooper
|Falcons
|25
|Jake Butt
|Broncos
|26
|Luke Wilson
|Lions
|27
|Ed Dickson
|Seahawks
|28
|Vance McDonald
|Steelers
|29
|Antonio Gates
|Chargers
|30
|Dallas Goedert
|Eagles
Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports