Fantasy football running back rankings (preseason 2018, PPR top 70)

Are running backs still the most valuable players on a fantasy football team? With the popularity of PPR and the continued emergence of the passing game as the dominant facet of football, wide receivers have gained more and more influence in fantasy football.

However, having a play of attack at running back — and nabbing reliable players who stay healthy and find the end zone — has never been more important. Here is a breakdown of PhillyVoice.com's top 70 fantasy football running backs for 2018:

2018 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:

Rank Player Team 1 Todd Gurley Rams 2 Leveon Bell Steelers 3 Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys 4 David Johnson Cardinals 5 Leonard Fournette Jaguars 6 Melvin Gordon Chargers 7 Saquan Barkley Giants 8 Alvin Kamara Saints 9 Kareem Hunt Chiefs 10 Dalvin Cook Vikings 11 Derrick Henry Titans 12 LeSean McCoy Bills 13 Devonta Freeman Falcons 14 Jay Ajayi Eagles 15 Lamar Miller Texans 16 Jordan Howard Bears 17 Christian McCaffery Panthers 18 Mark Ingram Saints 19 Marshawn Lynch Raiders 20 Jerick McKinnon 49ers 21 Derrius Guice Redskins 22 Alex Collins Ravens 23 Joe Mixon Bengals 24 Rashaad Penny Seahawks 25 Devante Booker Broncos 26 Isaiah Crowell Jets 27 Ty Montgomery Packers 28 LeGarrette Blount Lions 29 Marlon Mack

Colts 30 Carlos Hyde Browns 31 Tevin Coleman Falcons 32 Ronald Jones Buccaneers 33 Corey Clement Eagles 34 Sony Michel Patriots 35 Bilal Powell Jets 36 Dion Lewis Titans 37 Duke Johnson Browns 38 Rex Burkhead

Patriots 39 Kenyan Drake

Dolphins 40 Giovani Bernard Bengals 41 Jonathan Stewart Giants 42 Doug Martin Raiders 43 Latavius Murray Vikings 44 T.J. Yeldon

Jaguars 45 Frank Gore Dolphins

46 Tarik Cohen Bears 47 Chris Ivory Bills 48 Theo Reddick Lions 49 D'Onta Foreman Texans 50 Ameer Abdullah Lions 51 Matt Brieda 49ers 52 Chris Thompson Redskins 53 Chris Carson Seahawks 54 James White Patriots 55 Darren Sproles Eagles 56 Mike Gillisee Patriots 57 Austin Ekeler Chargers 58 Charcandrick West Chiefs 59 Jacquizz Rodgers Buccaneers 60 Rob Kelley Redskins 61 Aaron Jones Packers 62 Spencer Ware Chiefs 63 Nick Chubb Browns 64 C.J. Anderson Panthers 65 Jarvorius Allen Ravens 66 Cameron Artis-Payne Panthers 67 Kenneth Dixon Ravens 68 Royce Freeman Broncos 69 Jeremy Hill Patriots 70 Wendell Smallwood Eagles



