July 22, 2018

Fantasy football running back rankings (preseason 2018, PPR top 70)

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
0722_Todd_Gurley_USAT Robert Hanashiro /USA Today Sports

We think Todd Gurley should be the first running back off the board this year in fantasy drafts.

Are running backs still the most valuable players on a fantasy football team? With the popularity of PPR and the continued emergence of the passing game as the dominant facet of football, wide receivers have gained more and more influence in fantasy football.

However, having a play of attack at running back — and nabbing reliable players who stay healthy and find the end zone — has never been more important. Here is a breakdown of PhillyVoice.com's top 70 fantasy football running backs for 2018:

 Rank PlayerTeam 
 1Todd Gurley  Rams
 2 Leveon BellSteelers 
 3 Ezekiel ElliottCowboys 
 4 David JohnsonCardinals 
 5Leonard Fournette Jaguars 
 6Melvin Gordon Chargers 
 7 Saquan BarkleyGiants 
 8 Alvin KamaraSaints 
 9Kareem Hunt Chiefs 
 10 Dalvin CookVikings 
11 Derrick HenryTitans 
12 LeSean McCoyBills 
13 Devonta FreemanFalcons 
14 Jay Ajayi Eagles
15Lamar Miller Texans 
16Jordan Howard Bears 
17Christian McCaffery Panthers 
 18Mark Ingram Saints 
 19Marshawn Lynch Raiders 
 20 Jerick McKinnon 49ers
 21Derrius Guice  Redskins
 22 Alex CollinsRavens 
 23 Joe Mixon Bengals
 24 Rashaad PennySeahawks 
 25Devante Booker  Broncos
 26 Isaiah Crowell Jets
 27Ty Montgomery Packers 
 28LeGarrette Blount  Lions
 29Marlon Mack
Colts
 30Carlos Hyde  Browns
 31 Tevin Coleman Falcons
 32Ronald JonesBuccaneers
 33 Corey Clement  Eagles 
 34Sony MichelPatriots 
 35Bilal Powell Jets 
 36Dion Lewis Titans 
 37Duke Johnson Browns
 38 Rex Burkhead 
 Patriots 
 39Kenyan Drake 
Dolphins
 40 Giovani BernardBengals  
 41Jonathan StewartGiants
 42 Doug Martin Raiders 
 43 Latavius Murray Vikings 
 44 T.J. Yeldon
Jaguars 
 45Frank Gore  Dolphins
 46Tarik Cohen Bears
 47Chris Ivory Bills 
 48 Theo ReddickLions 
 49 D'Onta Foreman Texans
 50Ameer Abdullah  Lions
 51Matt Brieda 49ers 
 52 Chris ThompsonRedskins 
 53 Chris Carson Seahawks
 54 James WhitePatriots 
 55Darren Sproles Eagles 
 56 Mike GilliseePatriots
 57 Austin EkelerChargers
 58Charcandrick West Chiefs
 59 Jacquizz Rodgers Buccaneers
 60 Rob Kelley Redskins
61 Aaron JonesPackers 
 62 Spencer WareChiefs 
 63Nick Chubb  Browns
 64 C.J. Anderson Panthers
 65Jarvorius Allen Ravens 
 66 Cameron Artis-Payne Panthers
 67 Kenneth Dixon Ravens
 68Royce Freeman Broncos 
 69 Jeremy HillPatriots 
 70 Wendell SmallwoodEagles 


