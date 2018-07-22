Fantasy football running back rankings (preseason 2018, PPR top 70)

July 22, 2018
Are running backs still the most valuable players on a fantasy football team? With the popularity of PPR and the continued emergence of the passing game as the dominant facet of football, wide receivers have gained more and more influence in fantasy football.
However, having a play of attack at running back — and nabbing reliable players who stay healthy and find the end zone — has never been more important. Here is a breakdown of PhillyVoice.com's top 70 fantasy football running backs for 2018:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Todd Gurley
|Rams
|2
|Leveon Bell
|Steelers
|3
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Cowboys
|4
|David Johnson
|Cardinals
|5
|Leonard Fournette
|Jaguars
|6
|Melvin Gordon
|Chargers
|7
|Saquan Barkley
|Giants
|8
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|9
|Kareem Hunt
|Chiefs
|10
|Dalvin Cook
|Vikings
|11
|Derrick Henry
|Titans
|12
|LeSean McCoy
|Bills
|13
|Devonta Freeman
|Falcons
|14
|Jay Ajayi
|Eagles
|15
|Lamar Miller
|Texans
|16
|Jordan Howard
|Bears
|17
|Christian McCaffery
|Panthers
|18
|Mark Ingram
|Saints
|19
|Marshawn Lynch
|Raiders
|20
|Jerick McKinnon
|49ers
|21
|Derrius Guice
|Redskins
|22
|Alex Collins
|Ravens
|23
|Joe Mixon
|Bengals
|24
|Rashaad Penny
|Seahawks
|25
|Devante Booker
|Broncos
|26
|Isaiah Crowell
|Jets
|27
|Ty Montgomery
|Packers
|28
|LeGarrette Blount
|Lions
|29
|Marlon Mack
|Colts
|30
|Carlos Hyde
|Browns
|31
|Tevin Coleman
|Falcons
|32
|Ronald Jones
|Buccaneers
|33
|Corey Clement
|Eagles
|34
|Sony Michel
|Patriots
|35
|Bilal Powell
|Jets
|36
|Dion Lewis
|Titans
|37
|Duke Johnson
|Browns
|38
| Rex Burkhead
|Patriots
|39
|Kenyan Drake
|Dolphins
|40
|Giovani Bernard
|Bengals
|41
|Jonathan Stewart
|Giants
|42
|Doug Martin
|Raiders
|43
|Latavius Murray
|Vikings
|44
| T.J. Yeldon
|Jaguars
|45
|Frank Gore
| Dolphins
|46
|Tarik Cohen
|Bears
|47
|Chris Ivory
|Bills
|48
|Theo Reddick
|Lions
|49
|D'Onta Foreman
|Texans
|50
|Ameer Abdullah
|Lions
|51
|Matt Brieda
|49ers
|52
|Chris Thompson
|Redskins
|53
|Chris Carson
|Seahawks
|54
|James White
|Patriots
|55
|Darren Sproles
|Eagles
|56
|Mike Gillisee
|Patriots
|57
|Austin Ekeler
|Chargers
|58
|Charcandrick West
|Chiefs
|59
|Jacquizz Rodgers
|Buccaneers
|60
|Rob Kelley
|Redskins
|61
|Aaron Jones
|Packers
|62
|Spencer Ware
|Chiefs
|63
|Nick Chubb
|Browns
|64
|C.J. Anderson
|Panthers
|65
|Jarvorius Allen
|Ravens
|66
|Cameron Artis-Payne
|Panthers
|67
|Kenneth Dixon
|Ravens
|68
|Royce Freeman
|Broncos
|69
|Jeremy Hill
|Patriots
|70
|Wendell Smallwood
|Eagles
