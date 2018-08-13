LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend issues first statement since home invasion

Delicia Cordon, the ex-girlfriend of former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy, made her first public statement on Monday amid an ongoing investigation of the home invasion and brutal beating that took place last month at a Georgia property owned by McCoy.

The July incident sparked an uproar after a disturbing image of Cordon's bloody face was posted on social media along with an implication that McCoy, now a member of the Buffalo Bills, was somehow involved in the attack.

On Monday, Cordon released a statement on Instagram thanking supporters and providing an update on her health.

❤️ A post shared by De Cordon (@msdecordon) on Aug 10, 2018 at 7:06am PDT

Cordon's attorney, Tanya Mitchell Graham, initially suggested that expensive jewelry her client received from McCoy as a gift likely served as a motive for the attack. She cited a wrist injury from a bracelet targeted during the robbery, along with comments McCoy allegedly made about the possibility of Cordon getting robbed. Graham later said Cordon was no longer certain of McCoy's involvement.

Police and court records indicate McCoy had been trying to evict Cordon from the Milton property for a year leading up to last month's incident, including an attempt to have furniture removed and sudden changes made to the home's security system.

Cordon filed a personal injury lawsuit against McCoy on Monday claiming he and former University of Pittsburgh teammate Tamarcus Porter are financially responsible for her injuries because McCoy changed the home security codes without providing them to her.

The suit also claims her attacker indicated that he knew McCoy, though it stops short of alleging either of the defendants ordered the assault. Porter, according to the suit, told Cordon that he could monitor the house remotely using a live feed from security cameras.

The nine-year NFL veteran could be placed on the commissioner's exempt list at any time during the investigation, which would keep McCoy out of practice and game action.

The league has said the case remains under review as investigators continue to gather facts.

