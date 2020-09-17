Eagles podcast: How bad is it, and can the team rebound this Sunday, and this season?

In our latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed just how bad it was last Sunday, and whether the Philadelphia Eagles can rebound this Sunday, and this season.
Eagles-Football Team recap
- WTF Wentz? Concern level on scale of 1 to 10? No one with authority to correct him?
- Why not get him on the move?
- Off-field concerns
- Has the season outlook changed?
Eagles-Rams preview
- Injury and roster update
- Aaron Donald vs. this OL (who’s starting at RG?)
- Impact of getting Miles Sanders and Lane Johnson back
- Milquetoast Jared Goff and his 83.4 passer rating through last 25 starts
- Doug and Schwartz out-coached McVay in each of their meetings in 2017 and 2018.
NFC East picks
- Football Team at Cardinals (-6.5)
- Giants at Bears (-5.5)
- Falcons at Cowboys (-4.5)
- Rams (-1) at Eagles
Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader