September 17, 2020

Eagles podcast: How bad is it, and can the team rebound this Sunday, and this season?

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Doug and Carson

In our latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed just how bad it was last Sunday, and whether the Philadelphia Eagles can rebound this Sunday, and this season.

Eagles-Football Team recap

  1. WTF Wentz? Concern level on scale of 1 to 10? No one with authority to correct him?
  2. Why not get him on the move?
  3. Off-field concerns
  4. Has the season outlook changed?

Eagles-Rams preview

  1. Injury and roster update
  2. Aaron Donald vs. this OL (who’s starting at RG?)
  3. Impact of getting Miles Sanders and Lane Johnson back
  4. Milquetoast Jared Goff and his 83.4 passer rating through last 25 starts
  5. Doug and Schwartz out-coached McVay in each of their meetings in 2017 and 2018.

NFC East picks

  1. Football Team at Cardinals (-6.5)
  2. Giants at Bears (-5.5)
  3. Falcons at Cowboys (-4.5)
  4. Rams (-1) at Eagles

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

