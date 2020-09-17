Eagles podcast: How bad is it, and can the team rebound this Sunday, and this season?

In our latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed just how bad it was last Sunday, and whether the Philadelphia Eagles can rebound this Sunday, and this season.

Eagles-Football Team recap

WTF Wentz? Concern level on scale of 1 to 10? No one with authority to correct him? Why not get him on the move? Off-field concerns Has the season outlook changed?

Eagles-Rams preview



Injury and roster update Aaron Donald vs. this OL (who’s starting at RG?) Impact of getting Miles Sanders and Lane Johnson back Milquetoast Jared Goff and his 83.4 passer rating through last 25 starts Doug and Schwartz out-coached McVay in each of their meetings in 2017 and 2018.

NFC East picks

Football Team at Cardinals (-6.5) Giants at Bears (-5.5) Falcons at Cowboys (-4.5) Rams (-1) at Eagles

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.



