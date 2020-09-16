Philly announces home-game road closures to prevent Eagles tailgating

The Philadelphia Eagles will open their home schedule early Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field against the Los Angeles Rams. The city isn't taking any chances when it comes to fans gathering to tailgate.

Officials will shut down several roads in South Philadelphia on Sunday to enforce the no-tailgating policy put in effect to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The area of Seventh to Broad and Packer to I-95 will be blocked to vehicular traffic, specifically the following streets will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. on Sept. 20 until 5 p.m.:

• South 11th Street closed to traffic both ways (Pattison Ave. to Terminal Ave.) • Pattison Ave. closed to traffic both ways (South Broad to South 7th Street) • South 10th Street closed to traffic southbound (Packer Avenue and Hartranft Street a.k.a. "Phillies Way") • South Darien Street closed to traffic southbound (Packer Ave. to Pattison Ave.)

Until further notice, these road closures will remain in effect for every Eagles home game.

Source/City of Philadelphia

"For the safety of our residents and due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, tailgating will not be permitted until further notice," Mayor Jim Kenney said. "There are still many ways to enjoy the game safely, and we encourage fans to watch at home with family."

The prohibition on tailgating extends to FDR Park, where Philadelphia Parks & Recreation will increase patrols on Eagles game days.

Employees and patrons of Xfinity Live! will be able to gain vehicular access to the area by presenting tickets and identification to police.

To ensure compliance in the area, the city will work with the Eagles, other sports teams, property owners and the Sports Complex Special Services District to enforce the prohibition.