February 15, 2022

Eagles podcast: Super Bowl takeaways, Russell Wilson rumors, and the return of Jason Kelce?

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed Jonathan Gannon's bid to become a head coach falling short, Jason Kelce's possible return to the team, Carson Wentz's (likely) short stay in Indianapolis, some Russell Wilson rumors, and our takeaways from Super Bowl LVI.

Listen below (BGN Radio #236). And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.


Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

