Eagles podcast: Super Bowl takeaways, Russell Wilson rumors, and the return of Jason Kelce?

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed Jonathan Gannon's bid to become a head coach falling short, Jason Kelce's possible return to the team, Carson Wentz's (likely) short stay in Indianapolis, some Russell Wilson rumors, and our takeaways from Super Bowl LVI.

