Eagles podcast: Who will replace Nigel Bradham, and other free agency talk

February 25, 2020
In BGN Radio episode No. 106, Brandon Lee Gowton and I looked at the Eagles' release of Nigel Bradham, how they'll replace him, and some other free agency talk. Here's what else we discussed.
• News: Nigel Bradham released
• Ranking our top 5 free agency needs, as in specifically free agency, and not the draft. What positions do they have to fill with players who will play significant roles in 2020?
• More (sort of) news: Alshon report
• NFL Combine this week
• Uncle Jimmy Story Time! How Howie Roseman caused a huge fight between me and my ex-girlfriend
