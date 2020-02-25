More Sports:

February 25, 2020

Eagles podcast: Who will replace Nigel Bradham, and other free agency talk

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
011520CoryLittleton Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles don't prioritize linebackers, but the Rams' Cory Littleton would make a lot of sense.

In BGN Radio episode No. 106, Brandon Lee Gowton and I looked at the Eagles' release of Nigel Bradham, how they'll replace him, and some other free agency talk. Here's what else we discussed.

• News: Nigel Bradham released

  1. Short explanation is that they're not spending $8 million on him that they would have if they picked up his option. Right move?
  2. Doesn't count toward the comp pick formula, whether it's a release or his option wasn't picked up.
  3. Can you see the team bringing him back later, like they did with Timmy Jernigan?
  4. Each of our top 3 free agent linebacker replacement options.

• Ranking our top 5 free agency needs, as in specifically free agency, and not the draft. What positions do they have to fill with players who will play significant roles in 2020?  

• More (sort of) news: Alshon report

  1. (No s***.)
  2. Came from a Jets reporter. Jets make sense as an eventual landing spot for Alshon.
  3. Joel Corry thinks the Eagles would have to send a 2 along with Alshon to another team to take on his contract.

• NFL Combine this week

  1. WRs are of obvious interest. Also CB.
  2. Rumors will begin to fly.

• Uncle Jimmy Story Time! How Howie Roseman caused a huge fight between me and my ex-girlfriend

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

