Eagles podcast: Who will replace Nigel Bradham, and other free agency talk

In BGN Radio episode No. 106, Brandon Lee Gowton and I looked at the Eagles' release of Nigel Bradham, how they'll replace him, and some other free agency talk. Here's what else we discussed.

• News: Nigel Bradham released

Short explanation is that they're not spending $8 million on him that they would have if they picked up his option. Right move? Doesn't count toward the comp pick formula, whether it's a release or his option wasn't picked up. Can you see the team bringing him back later, like they did with Timmy Jernigan? Each of our top 3 free agent linebacker replacement options.

• Ranking our top 5 free agency needs, as in specifically free agency, and not the draft. What positions do they have to fill with players who will play significant roles in 2020?

• More (sort of) news: Alshon report

(No s***.) Came from a Jets reporter. Jets make sense as an eventual landing spot for Alshon. Joel Corry thinks the Eagles would have to send a 2 along with Alshon to another team to take on his contract.

• NFL Combine this week

WRs are of obvious interest. Also CB. Rumors will begin to fly.

• Uncle Jimmy Story Time! How Howie Roseman caused a huge fight between me and my ex-girlfriend

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.





Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice



Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader