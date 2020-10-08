Eagles podcast: A win was nice, but major issues persist

In our latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the Eagles' upset win over the San Francisco 49ers, and if/how that game changes the team's outlook moving forward.



• What, if anything, did we learn about the Eagles from the 49ers game? What can be sustained moving forward?

• Carson Wentz confidence check-in.

• Jordan Mailata — LT of the future?

• What do the Eagles do at WR? Play Travis Fulgham over J.J. Arcega-Whiteside? Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson coming back? (Side note: Justin Jefferson looks like a star, and Robby Anderson is balling.)



• The Genard Avery trade, maybe not awful?



• Concern in the secondary? Rodney McLeod DNP on Wednesday, Marcus Epps limited, Jalen Mills playing CB.



• Steelers preview: How do the Eagles attack the Steelers’ defense? How do the Eagles hold up against the Steelers’ offense?

• Week 5 NFC East picks.

