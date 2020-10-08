Eagles podcast: A win was nice, but major issues persist

October 08, 2020
In our latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the Eagles' upset win over the San Francisco 49ers, and if/how that game changes the team's outlook moving forward.
• What, if anything, did we learn about the Eagles from the 49ers game? What can be sustained moving forward?
• Carson Wentz confidence check-in.
• Jordan Mailata — LT of the future?
• What do the Eagles do at WR? Play Travis Fulgham over J.J. Arcega-Whiteside? Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson coming back? (Side note: Justin Jefferson looks like a star, and Robby Anderson is balling.)
• The Genard Avery trade, maybe not awful?
• Concern in the secondary? Rodney McLeod DNP on Wednesday, Marcus Epps limited, Jalen Mills playing CB.
• Steelers preview: How do the Eagles attack the Steelers’ defense? How do the Eagles hold up against the Steelers’ offense?
• Week 5 NFC East picks.
