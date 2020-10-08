More Sports:

October 08, 2020

Eagles podcast: A win was nice, but major issues persist

By Jimmy Kempski
Carson Wentz and the Eagles are back in the win column.

In our latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the Eagles' upset win over the San Francisco 49ers, and if/how that game changes the team's outlook moving forward.

• What, if anything, did we learn about the Eagles from the 49ers game? What can be sustained moving forward?

• Carson Wentz confidence check-in.

• Jordan Mailata — LT of the future?

• What do the Eagles do at WR? Play Travis Fulgham over J.J. Arcega-Whiteside? Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson coming back? (Side note: Justin Jefferson looks like a star, and Robby Anderson is balling.)

• The Genard Avery trade, maybe not awful?

• Concern in the secondary? Rodney McLeod DNP on Wednesday, Marcus Epps limited, Jalen Mills playing CB.

• Steelers preview: How do the Eagles attack the Steelers’ defense? How do the Eagles hold up against the Steelers’ offense?

• Week 5 NFC East picks.

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

