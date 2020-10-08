More Sports:

October 08, 2020

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
100820MikeTomlin Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Mike Tomlin and Doug Pederson

The Philadelphia Eagles have a win! And furthermore, they somehow have sole possession of first place in the NFC East — and a +130 chance of winning the division, according to TheLines.com. Maybe this season is worth watching after all.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Should the Eagles' win over the 49ers be thought of as a potential season-changing outcome, or is this team still going nowhere? What are the matchups to watch this week against the Steelers? What young players have shown something in their opportunities due to injuries, and which haven't?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Betting Odds Betting Odds PA Eagles Chat

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 5 NFL picks
100820BenRoethlisberger

Government

Pennsylvania permits sports stadiums, concert venues to bring back fans
PA Stadiums Fans COVID-19

Prevention

Philly allowing trick-or-treating, but urging people to 'be afraid' of COVID-19
philly halloween guidance 2020

Sixers

Can Sixers draw firm lines between Doc Rivers and front office?
Elton-Brand_020420_usat

Warby Parker

Warby Parker comes up with solution to foggy glasses when wearing a mask
Warby Parker anti-fog spray

Festivals

Nearly 100 films to be screened during 11-day Philadelphia Film Festival
Philadelphia Film Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved