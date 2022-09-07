More Sports:

September 07, 2022

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 1

By Jimmy Kempski
Jason Kelce and Jalen Hurts

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked at the conclusion of the 2021 regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

NFL.com: 14th

Can anyone put a dent in the offensive line? Eagles GM Howie Roseman has built a deep and promising roster that should put quarterback Jalen Hurts in the best possible position to thrive in Year 3. But Roseman outdid himself up front, where the starting five of LT Jordan Mailata, LG Landon Dickerson, C Jason Kelce, RG Isaac Seumalo and RT Lane Johnson stand above any blocking group in football. Mailata has been the greatest revelation of all, a product of the International Pathway Program who went from spot starter to one of the most dominant blockers in the game seemingly overnight.

#JimmySays: When national guys/guys talk about offensive lines, the Eagles are widely cited as the best in the NFL these days.

Sports Illustrated: 11th

The Eagles have done a great job building a roster around Jalen Hurts, and he’s been given everything he needs to succeed in Year 3.

#JimmySays: 🔥 analysis, SI.

The Athletic: 10th

The good news: On offense, the Eagles return everyone from the 11th-ranked unit by DVOA while plopping A.J. Brown on top. On defense, they improved on paper at every level. The second-easiest schedule in the league makes them suddenly a very popular sleeper Super Bowl contender.

The bad news: Eagles fans are on edge because of the dynamic Jason Kelce described perfectly: “In this city, it feels like every year the media thinks we’re really good, we end up being s—-y. And every year the media thinks we’re going to be s—-y, we end up being really good.”

Nugget to remember: After the Eagles’ midseason trade of Zach Ertz in 2021, Dallas Goedert ranked sixth in the league among all players in receiving yards per route run (2.7). If that efficiency stays near the same level while the Eagles tilt back toward throwing the ball more than they did down the stretch, he’ll cement himself among the league’s best at the position. Brown, by the way, ranked at the top of that list.

#JimmySays: Oooooh, Bo Wulf now authoring The Athletic's power rankings! 

The Ringer: 13th

Philadelphia is gaining significant momentum as a much-improved postseason contender this season. The Sunday after the 2022 draft, during which they traded for star wideout A.J. Brown and added monster Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis, the Eagles were +275 to win the NFC East. They’re now +150 as money has been poured on their division crown futures, and for good reason. Quarterback Jalen Hurts improved significantly from Year 1 to Year 2 under then-first-year head coach Nick Sirianni in 2021, and expectations should be for Hurts to continue to develop as his chemistry with Brown and receiver DeVonta Smith grows.

#JimmySays: I hope these aren't going to be betting futures blurbs all season.

b/r: 12th

Where adding impact players are concerned, there isn't a team in the league that was busier in the offseason than the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles traded for star wide receiver A.J. Brown and veteran safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, signed edge-rusher Haason Reddick in free agency, and drafted a pair of accomplished defenders from Georgia's national champions in defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean.

All those moves have ramped up the pressure on quarterback Jalen Hurts to take the next step as a passer and lead the team on a deep playoff run. There are those who feel that Hurts isn't up to that task, but he told reporters that he has tuned out all the outside noise swirling around the team.

"I don't hear it," Hurts said. "I know there are a ton of different things that are said. I don't hear 'em. I don't listen. I don't look for it. I just come here, I come to work, and I do my job. I strive to grow in doing my job every day. I do me."

#JimmySays: I think the additions of Gardner-Johnson, Reddick, Davis, Dean, James Bradberry, and Kyzir White turn up the pressure on Jonathan Gannon, not Hurts.

Yahoo: 8th

General manager Howie Roseman has had a tremendous offseason. The trade for defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson gives the Eagles an answer to one of the few questions on the roster. The more you look at the Eagles, the more you see a team that could be a surprise NFC champion.

#JimmySays: The consensus top three teams in the NFC all have legitimate worries:

  1. Rams: Matthew Stafford was reportedly dealing with "severe elbow tendonitis" throughout camp.
  2. Packers: Davante Adams is gone, and both offensive tackles are coming off major injuries.
  3. Bucs: The interior of their offensive line is gone.

If the Eagles played in the AFC, you wouldn't hear a peep about Super Bowl contention. It'd be kind of laughable, honestly. In the NFC, it's really not that crazy.

CBS: 8th

Yes, this might seem high. But the roster is loaded and I believe Jalen Hurts will take a big step forward this season. They are the team to beat in the NFC East.

#JimmySays: They are very clearly the most talented team in the NFC East, but until NFC East teams start knocking off the Cowboys, they're still probably the team to beat.

Average power ranking of the seven media outlets above

  1. Week 1: 10.9

