Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 12

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked after Week 11. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

It was neither easy nor pretty, but the Eagles overcame a 10-point deficit to defeat the Chiefs by winning the second half in all three phases. The offense had very little going early outside of D’Andre Swift ground gains and a few shots to DeVonta Smith. But on a night when A.J. Brown had one catch and might have been responsible for Jalen Hurts’ interception, Philadelphia delivered two crucial TD drives in the second half. Hurts ran them both in, while Swift and Smith again came up huge. The defense was put in a bad spot, giving up 10 points in a pre-halftime blitz, but after that, it was lights out. Twice in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs drove well into Philly territory, and twice the Eagles held them without points. And don’t forget Britain Covey’s return yards, especially his 26-yarder that kick-started the third-quarter TD drive. This was a statement victory, style points be damned.

#JimmySays: The Eagles haven't won many games in "style" this season, but they've now beaten the Dolphins, Cowboys, and Chiefs, a trio of teams most view as Super Bowl contenders, and they have done it in a variety of ways.

Preseason hot seat: Special teams coach Michael Clay Current temperature of hot seat: Cold The special teams had a number of missteps during the 2022 season, including a costly one in Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs. But Clay's unit has been much more buttoned up this season despite some personnel turnover and having young players in key positions. Second-year punt returner Britain Covey has been a standout -- his 14 yards per return entering Week 11 ranked third in the NFL. -- Tim McManus

#JimmySays: In case you missed our positive review of the Eagles' special teams a few weeks ago, you can catch up on that here.

A thought experiment: How many teams in the league could the Eagles beat running only the “tush push” on every offensive play? The answer is not zero. Philadelphia scored the go-ahead touchdown with its signature play Monday night in a Super Bowl rematch (and perhaps preview?). D’Andre Swift continues to look like one of this year’s best offseason pickups. He had 76 rushing yards and 31 receiving yards Monday night and is now fifth among running backs in scrimmage yards (887).

#JimmySays: The only way the Eagles beat a team running only Brotherly Shoves is if they get some defensive touchdowns and completely smother the opposing offense. Maybe against, sayyyy, the Giants? But the idea that they would march the field running only sneaks is a little far-fetched.

Monday night, C Jason Kelce got his long-awaited victory over former coach Andy Reid and current brother Travis Kelce. The schedule won't let up for Philly over the next month, but the reigning NFC champs proved – maybe, most importantly, to themselves? – that they can beat anyone and anywhere.

#JimmySays: The team didn't doubt that.

It wasn't pretty, and there will be plenty of discussion about what the Eagles did wrong. But also look at it this way: The Eagles fell behind by 10 points, were pushed around on both lines, were outplayed for most of the game and still won. Against the defending Super Bowl champs, who had a 7-2 record. At Arrowhead Stadium. Nitpick the Eagles if you wish, but they keep winning games.

#JimmySays: I'll disagree here that the Eagles "were outplayed for most of the game." First half? For sure. Second half? Absolutely not.

Winning the ugly way they did against the Chiefs on the road is a major victory for this team. They are the clear class of the league right now -- even if it hasn't always looked pretty.

#JimmySays: "They are the clear class of the league right now" might sound a smidge hyperbolic, but in a league in which every other team except for the Lions has at least three losses, it's true.

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 2.0 Week 2: 2.8 📉 Week 3: 2.7 📈 Week 4: 2.8 📉 Week 5: 2.7 📈

Week 6: 2.0 📈 Week 7: 4.3 📉 Week 8: 2.0 📈 Week 9: 1.0 📈 (clean sweep at 1) 🧹 Week 10: 1.5 📉 Week 11: 1.0 📈 (clean sweep at 1) 🧹 Week 12: 1.0 📈 (clean sweep at 1) 🧹

