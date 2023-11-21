NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 12 edition

Week 11 of the NFL season is in the books, and we have a new obituary. That would be the "new owner, same results" rudderless Washington Commanders.

2023 was a good year for the Washington Commanders on the simple basis that Dan Snyder sold the team. During his 24-season reign of awfulness, Snyder cycled through 10 different head coaches and 27 different starting quarterbacks.

• The head coaches: Norv Turner, Terry Robiskie, Marty Schottenheimer, Steve Spurrier, Joe Gibbs, Jim Zorn, Mike Shanahan, Jay Gruden, Bill Callahan, and Ron Rivera.

• The quarterbacks: Brad Johnson, Jeff George, Tony Banks, Shane Matthews, Patrick Ramsey, Danny Wuerffel, Tim Hasselbeck, Mark Brunell, Jason Campbell, Todd Collins, Donovan McNabb, Rex Grossman, John Beck, Robert Griffin III, Colt McCoy, Kirk 'Kurt' Cousins, Alex Smith, Mark Sanchez, Josh Johnson, Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen, Taylor Heinicke, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Garrett Gilbert, Carson Wentz, and Sam Howell.



Washington's record during the Snyder era was 164-220-2 (0.427). They had just three 10-plus win seasons during that span, and did not play in a single NFC Championship Game.

But beyond all the losing, Snyder was almost cartoonishly evil, constantly embroiled in heinous scandals that were so numerous it was hard to keep track of all of them.

So that's all over. Well, sort of.

The product on the field in 2023 didn't look any different. The Commanders are out to a 4-7 start, and they got swept by arguably the worst team in the NFL. It's not even Thanksgiving, and they're done, as usual. The highlight of their season was a preseason win over the Ravens, who at the time had a preseason winning streak of 24 games. 🥂🍾

Looking ahead, this franchise is in terrible shape, and I mean that from a football perspective.

• The one thing the Commanders could hang their hat on over the last few seasons was their defensive line, but after trading Montez Sweat and Chase Young at the deadline the cupboard is bare on the edge.

• We'll see if Sam Howell remains the starting quarterback. He actually leads the NFL with 3038 passing yards. Of course, he has 60 more pass attempts than any other quarterback, and hasn't been super efficient (24th in success rate, 19th in EPA/play).

A few weeks ago Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the Commanders think that Howell is "the guy."

There is a strong belief in the building that the Commanders have found their franchise quarterback in Sam Howell, and now it’s about building for 2024.

Howell has shown enough potential that the franchise shouldn't feel like they have to make some drastic move for a quarterback, and that giving him a second "tryout" year in 2024 — much like the Eagles did with Jalen Hurts in 2022 — is also an acceptable solution. However, if an opportunity to solve the quarterback spot presents itself either in the draft or elsewhere, then by all means they should jump all over that. But for anyone in that building to have a strong belief at this point that they have found their "franchise quarterback" is just... 🤯.

• And finally, the Commanders will have a new head coach in 2024. Rivera is seemingly a good guy but a bad head coach, and his firing — whenever that happens — will be viewed by the locals as a positive. The search for the new guy/gal will not be led by Snyder, which will of course mean that "it's different this time."

Eh, we'll see. It's not as if this is an attractive setup that will appeal to the best candidates. If you look at the most important parts of the roster — notably the quarterback, offensive line, and pass rush — how many teams out there are worse than Washington? Also, while promises will almost certainly be made about the upgrade of the team's facilities, they're not moving out of FedEx anytime soon. Oh, and speaking of FedEx:



Lol.

With the new ownership, there should be a substantial downtick in sexual harassment and racism within the Commanders' walls, which, well, is great! But this team is still going to suck on the field for the foreseeable future.