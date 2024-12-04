Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 14

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked after Week 13 of the regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

The Eagles' gritty victory over the Ravens was led by a defense that contained Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry to a degree that most other NFL defenses can't achieve. Philly's D has come a long way since last season -- and, heck, even since the team's Week 5 bye. Vic Fangio has been a massive upgrade at coordinator in 2024, and he proved that Sunday with his in-season capstone. And where would the Eagles be without offseason signee Zack Baun? His success at linebacker and the play of additions in the secondary (C.J. Gardner-Johnson, rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean) have been absolutely vital developments, along with defensive tackle Jalen Carter becoming one of the toughest players in the league to block. When the offense was stopped early, there was no panic; that's almost a weekly plotline now. Eventually, Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown did what they do, finishing off the Ravens. The Eagles are a seasoned, dangerous team that can win pretty or -- like on Sunday -- ugly.

#JimmySays: In Week 13 a season ago, the Eagles got absolutely wrecked by the 49ers. Remember when the Eagles had to play guys like Nicholas Morrow, Bradley Roby, and other brutal options? Here was Deebo Samuel running through Morrow like he was made of cardboard:

And Roby bouncing off Brock Purdy was one of the underrated lowlights of the 2024 season.

The Eagles' defense a year ago was atrocious, and sometimes soft. It's the complete opposite in 2024.

First-time Pro Bowl nominee: Linebacker Zack Baun The Eagles signed Baun to a one-year, $1.6 million deal this past offseason with the thought of using him as a rotational edge rusher/special teams contributor, which is the role he filled previously for the Saints. But Philadelphia defensive coordinator Vic Fangio saw his potential as an inside linebacker, and Baun earned a starting role there. He has demolished expectations, posting 117 tackles (tied for fourth in the league), 2.5 sacks, an interception and four forced fumbles.

#JimmySays: The Eagles were 3rd in ESPN's power rankings last week, and they moved down after beating the Ravens on the road.

Should they be considered the league's top team? They have a very strong case and will overtake the Lions atop the conference table this week if they beat the Panthers and Detroit loses. One unheralded aspect of Philly's success has been the arrival – literally and figuratively – of Zack Baun, who seems to make impact plays every week and is ranked by the NFL analytics site PFF as the league's No. 1 off-ball linebacker.

#JimmySays: PFF also said Jalen Carter had a bad game this week.

(But certainly, Baun has indeed been great.)

Saquon Barkley is still alive in the NFL MVP race after rushing for 107 yards and a touchdown in a huge win vs. the Ravens. We know Barkley needs to be just about perfect and even if he is that probably won’t be enough, but as long as he keeps alive his streak of big games he’ll stay in the conversation.

#JimmySays: The NFL should really just have three MVP awards — "MVP: QB," "MVP: Non-QB," and "MVP: Defense."

They are physical on offense, have an MVP candidate in Saquon Barkley and a defense that is suddenly tough to crack. Oh, they also have a favorable schedule down the stretch.

#JimmySays: They have the 10th easiest schedule remaining in the NFL, per Tankathon.

They arguably should be higher.

#JimmySays: A bunch of these media outlets had the Chiefs ahead of the Eagles, which I kind of understand, I suppose, given that they have won the last two Super Bowls. But if you had no knowledge of that and just watched all of the Eagles' games vs. all of the Chiefs' games, I can't imagine many people would think the Chiefs are better.

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 7.2

Week 2: 5.7 📈 Week 3: 9.2 📉 Week 4: 5.8 📈 Week 5: 12.3 📉 Week 6: 11.5 📈 Week 7: 12.5 📉 Week 8: 10.3 📈 Week 9: 9.5 📈 Week 10: 8.0 📈

Week 11: 5.7 📈 Week 12: 4.3 📈 Week 13: 3.0 📈 Week 14: 3.0 😐

