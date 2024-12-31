Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 18

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked after Week 17 of the regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

If I had to guess, Nick Sirianni will rest Saquon Barkley in Week 18, which feels like the correct move, even with the single-season rushing record so tantalizingly close. To me, that's the right play for an Eagles team that has more to prove than earning individual honors, and I bet Barkley agrees. The quarterbacks most certainly need their rest, with Jalen Hurts ruled out last week and Kenny Pickett exiting Sunday's win with a rib injury. If Philly's defense needs to carry the load in the playoffs, it has shown itself capable more often than not. Week 17 was a good reminder of that, with the Eagles forcing four turnovers, including a pick-six. This is a complete team, assuming the quarterbacks' health is on the upswing by the postseason.

#JimmySays: On the "complete team" point, here are the NFC playoff teams' DVOA rankings on offense and defense. We'll include both the Buccaneers and Falcons, one of which will win the NFC South. From best to worst, overall:

Team Overall DVOA Offensive DVOA Defensive DVOA Lions 2 3 7 Packers 4 4 5 Eagles 5 12 1 Vikings 7 14 3 Commanders 8 7 21 Buccaneers 11 6 17 Rams 15 10 20 Falcons 19 15 26



The Lions are currently ranked 7th in defensive DVOA, but they have not looked good on defense lately with their mountain of injuries on that side of the ball. The most balanced teams in the NFC are the Packers, Eagles, and Vikings.

Biggest offseason contract situation to watch: Linebacker Zack Baun The Eagles signed Baun to a one-year, $1.9 million deal in free agency, thinking he would be a special teams ace and rotational edge player. Instead, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio moved him inside, and Baun developed into one of the key pieces on a top defensive unit. He is third in the NFL in tackles (150) and has posted 3.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss, building a case for All-Pro consideration. With linebacker being a key position in Fangio's scheme, Philadelphia will likely prioritize getting Baun under contract.

#JimmySays: We'll get way more into this whenever the Eagles' season is over, but Josh Sweat, Mekhi Becton, Milton Williams, and Zack Baun will all attract interest and should make good money this offseason, whether they get re-signed by the Eagles or hit the open market.

Sweat is probably gone because the Eagles made him take a pay cut, and Becton is probably gone because the Eagles are already paying a lot to three of their five starting offensive linemen, with Cam Jurgens likely becoming the fourth this offseason.

I think the Eagles will focus on keeping Williams and Baun.

As QB Jalen Hurts continues navigating the concussion protocol for the newly crowned NFC East champs, let's hope discretion is the better part of valor when it comes to 2,000-yard rusher Saquon Barkley, who's 101 yards shy of the league's single-season rushing record.

#JimmySays: Barkley aside, I've seen some have concern over the possibility that Hurts could be "rusty" if he doesn't play Week 18. It's only two weeks that he will have missed. 🤷‍♂️

The Eagles blew out a Cowboys team that had won four of five games, and did it with Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee playing QB. Jalen Hurts should return soon. And the Eagles will resume on their path as a Super Bowl favorite.

#JimmySays: It's interesting that someone has the Eagles 1st. Personally, I wouldn't be surprised if they won the Super Bowl or if they lost in the first round.

The defense bounced back against the Cowboys after a rough showing against the Commanders. Does Saquon Barkley play this week to try to get the rushing record?

#JimmySays: No.

The smart play will be to not play Saquon Barkley, even though he’s only 101 yards short of history.

#JimmySays: I will be absolutely stunned if the Eagles don't rest their starters on Sunday.

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 7.2

Week 2: 5.7 📈 Week 3: 9.2 📉 Week 4: 5.8 📈 Week 5: 12.3 📉 Week 6: 11.5 📈 Week 7: 12.5 📉 Week 8: 10.3 📈 Week 9: 9.5 📈 Week 10: 8.0 📈

Week 11: 5.7 📈 Week 12: 4.3 📈 Week 13: 3.0 📈 Week 14: 3.0 😐 Week 15: 2.3 📈 Week 16: 1.3 📈 Week 17: 4.2 📉 Week 18: 4.3 📉

