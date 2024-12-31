More Sports:

December 31, 2024

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 18 edition

The Eagles, Lions, and Vikings remain at the top, while the Geno Smith era in Seattle might've come to an end.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
123124GenoSmith Joe Nicholson/Imagn Images

The Geno Smith era in Seattle could be over.

Week 17 of the NFL season is in the books, and 14 teams in the NFC are either in the playoffs or eliminated. We have one new obituary this week, the mediocre Seattle Seahawks.

051020seahawksLogo2020

Obituary: Seahawks (9-7)

The Seahawks will miss the playoffs for the third time in four seasons. The one year they made it they were the 7 seed and they got stomped by the 49ers in the wildcard round.

25 active quarterbacks have at least one playoff win:

  1. Patrick Mahomes: 15
  2. Aaron Rodgers: 11
  3. Joe Flacco: 10
  4. Russell Wilson: 9
  5. Josh Allen: 5
  6. Joe Burrow: 5
  7. Matthew Stafford: 4
  8. Jared Goff: 4
  9. Brock Purdy: 4
  10. Jimmy Garoppolo: 4
  11. Jalen Hurts: 2
  12. Lamar Jackson: 2
  13. Dak Prescott: 2
  14. Baker Mayfield: 2
  15. Ryan Tannehill: 2
  16. DeShaun Watson: 1
  17. Kirk Cousins: 1
  18. Marcus Mariota: 1
  19. Jordan Love: 1
  20. Trevor Lawrence: 1
  21. Daniel Jones: 1
  22. C.J. Stroud: 1
  23. Case Keenum: 1
  24. Taysom Hill (lol): 1
  25. John Wolford: 1

Not listed above: 34-year-old Geno Smith, who the Ringer thinks is the 8th-best quarterback in the NFL, lol. With the season on the line Week 17, Smith's offense scored 6 points against the dreadful Bears. I mean, they won, 6-3, but they deserved to be eliminated from playoff contention after that performance, which they eventually were after the Rams won on Sunday.

Interestingly, Smith has a lot to play for Week 18, even though the Seahawks are eliminated:

And what's funny is that if the Seahawks bench him, Smith will actually clinch one of those escalators, and they could still be on the hook for a second escalator.

Of course, the Seahawks can just not pay those escalators at all if they cut or trade him before the fifth day of the new league year in March.

Smith threw for 17 TDs vs. 15 INTs this season. Beyond avoiding paying Smith those above bonuses if they cut or release him, the Seahawks can also save a substantial amount of money off of their 2025 cap. That feels like a no-brainer to me, but teams will often latch onto mediocre quarterbacks rather than braving the unknown. See Daniel Jones.

The Seahawks made the playoffs 14 times from 2003 to 2020. They were consistently contenders during those years. More recently they've become mostly harmless — a team that has a chance to maybe make the playoffs with a lucky bounce here or there, but no threat at all to do big things. That's a bad place to be in any sport.

Graveyard

123024GraveyardAfterSeahawks2024

Hierarchy

051020FalconsLogo2020

8) Falcons (8-8): 2nd quarter, 46 seconds to go, Falcons up 14-7, ball at the WAS 36, all 3 timeouts in their pocket...

Michael Penix completes a pass to Darnell Mooney for 12 yards to the WAS 24. Cool! Call timeout. Tick tick tick. Call timeout. Tick tick tick. Call timeout. Tick tick. Are you kidding me? What f*** are they doing? 26 seconds run down, and Penix completes a pass to Kyle Pitts for 3 yards, out of bounds at the WAS 21. 16 seconds left.

Two incomplete passes and a field goal later, and the Falcons jogged into the locker room with all three of their timeouts. Awful.

OK, so that's bad enough.

But then...

4th quarter, 40 seconds to go, tied up at 24, ball at their own 19, 2 timeouts in their pocket...

Penix completes to Mooney for 25 yards to the 44. Cool! Call timeout. Tick tick tick. CALL TIMEOUT! Tick tick Tick... LOL REALLY? AGAIN? This time, 23 seconds run down, and Penix throws incomplete to Mooney. They then take two shots down the field, both incomplete, followed by a gift WAS offsides penalty and a WAS pass interference penalty.

They're now at the WAS 38, and they still have their two timeouts, but there are only two seconds left. And so they're forced to try a 56-yard field goal, which is short.

And then they lost in OT.

Fire everyone.

Last week: 8

051020BuccaneersLogo2020

7) Buccaneers (9-7): The Bucs' yardage totals over their last six games:

  1. Giants: 451
  2. Panthers: 445
  3. Raiders: 420
  4. Chargers: 506
  5. Cowboys: 410
  6. Panthers: 551

Six game average: 464 yards per game. I mean, it's not as if they played the '85 Bears during that stretch, but that's still pretty impressive nevertheless. This is an explosive offense. 

Last week: 5

031222CommandersLogo2022

6) Commanders (11-5): Excitement for this team is through the roof at the moment, as it should be given their last 30 years of incompetency, but it's fair to note that they would be 9-7 and on the outside of the playoffs looking in if DeVonta Smith doesn't drop an easy pass and the Falcons' game clock management were at least on a Pop Warner level. And that's not even mentioning the Hail Mary.

Prior to their matchup with the Falcons on Sunday Night Football, I noted on social media that a Commanders win would put them in the 6 seed slot, and knock the Packers down to the 7, which would be a bad draw for the Eagles. I was surprised by the level of disagreement I received in return, that the Packers would be the more ideal opponent. A very common sentiment was that "the Packers can't beat the good teams," seeing as they are 0-5 against the Lions, Vikings, and Eagles. 

Uh, OK. The Commanders have beaten one team that has clinched a playoff berth, the Eagles (duh), who were without their starting quarterback.

Last week: 6
051020RamsLogo2020

5) Rams (10-6): The Rams have three straight wins without scoring 20 points:

  1. At 49ers: 12-6
  2. At Jets: 19-9
  3. Cardinals: 13-9

The Rams clinched a playoff berth Week 17 after starting the season 1-4, but their recent success won't be sustainable in the playoffs if their offense doesn't wake up.

Last week: 5
051020PackersLogo2020

4) Packers (11-5): As noted above the Packers are currently the 7 seed in the NFC. If they beat the Bears on Sunday and still remain in the 7 seed spot, the Packers will be the best 7 seed in NFL history by record and likely also by DVOA. Of course, the NFL only expanded to a 14-team playoff in 2020, so it's a small sample size, but let's take a quick historical look at past 7 seeds, with their records and DVOA: 

7 seed Record DVOA 
2024 Packers (pending) 11-5 
2022 Dolphins 9-8 
2020 Colts 11-5 
2023 Steelers 10-7 
2022 Seahawks 9-8 11 
2023 Packers 9-8 13 
2021 Eagles 9-8 15 
2020 Bears 8-8 24 
2021 Steelers 9-7-1 24 


Last week: 4

051020EaglesLogo2020

3) Eagles (13-3): Of course, if indeed the Packers are the 7 seed, the Eagles will have to play them in the first round, again, as noted above. And oh by the way, remember the last time the Eagles played the Packers in the playoffs and the Packers were the lowest seed?

Anyway, I remain resolute that Green Bay would be an awful first-round draw. It's not as bad as finishing 14-3 and only getting the 5 seed though, which is what is going to happen to either the Vikings or Lions.

Last week: 3

051020VikingsLogo2020

2) Vikings (14-2): This happened after the Vikings' win over the Packers: 

OK, so this is my 12th season covering the Eagles. I've seen about 200 postgame locker rooms, including two Super Bowls (one win, one loss), and two NFC Championship Game wins. The only time I've ever seen a celebration involving liquids being thrown around was after the Eagles' Super Bowl win.

Football is very different than baseball in that regard. In the NFL, there aren't usually raucous celebrations unless you win it all. Like, the players are certainly giddy and loud and happy after big wins, but you don't typically see anything like in the above video. In baseball, tarps are erected and guys are getting wrecked in the locker room after they clinch the division, and after every playoff series win on the way to the World Series.

Which one is right? I really don't know. On the one hand, maybe the Vikings just have a great team culture and the players really like each other? If so, that's a good thing. On the other hand, it's a regular season win over a team you've already beaten, that doesn't even clinch anything. Maybe act like you've been there before? Curious where you all stand on this:

Vikings celebration...

Last week: 2

051020LionsLogo2020
1) Lions (14-2): The Lions are one of the most banged-up teams in the NFL, and they opted to play starters in a meaningless game in San Francisco Week 17. Interesting choice. I think that's fine if they beat the Vikings Week 18 and earn a first-round bye. But if they don't, they won't have gotten a breather at all heading into the playoffs, which could be particularly taxing on a team that had its bye way back in Week 5.

Last week: 2

MORE: Sirianni is 'still not there' on decision to play Barkley, Eagles starters Week 18

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFC Hierarchy/Obituary

Videos

Featured

Purchased - 2025 Financial Goals

New year, new finances: 5 practical tips to boost your financial health
Limited - Temple Health - Lungs 2

The Temple Healthy Chest Initiative offers lifesaving screenings

Just In

Must Read

Obituaries

Jimmy Carter helped build Habitat for Humanity's first Philly homes

Rosalyn Jimmy Carter Habitat

Sponsored

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

Food & Drink

Sabrina Carpenter collabs with Dunkin' to create hand-shaken 'Espresso' drink

sabrina carpenter dunkin'

Prevention

With cases of norovirus rising this winter, here are tips to protect yourself from getting the stomach bug

norovirus cdc outbreaks

Arts & Culture

On Stage in January: Michael Jackson musical and 'Driving Miss Daisy'

MJ the Musical Philadelphia

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved