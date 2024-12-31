NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 18 edition

Week 17 of the NFL season is in the books, and 14 teams in the NFC are either in the playoffs or eliminated. We have one new obituary this week, the mediocre Seattle Seahawks.





Obituary: Seahawks (9-7)

The Seahawks will miss the playoffs for the third time in four seasons. The one year they made it they were the 7 seed and they got stomped by the 49ers in the wildcard round.

25 active quarterbacks have at least one playoff win:

Patrick Mahomes: 15 Aaron Rodgers: 11 Joe Flacco: 10 Russell Wilson: 9 Josh Allen: 5 Joe Burrow: 5 Matthew Stafford: 4 Jared Goff: 4 Brock Purdy: 4 Jimmy Garoppolo: 4 Jalen Hurts: 2 Lamar Jackson: 2 Dak Prescott: 2 Baker Mayfield: 2 Ryan Tannehill: 2 DeShaun Watson: 1 Kirk Cousins: 1 Marcus Mariota: 1 Jordan Love: 1 Trevor Lawrence: 1 Daniel Jones: 1 C.J. Stroud: 1 Case Keenum: 1 Taysom Hill (lol): 1 John Wolford: 1

Not listed above: 34-year-old Geno Smith, who the Ringer thinks is the 8th-best quarterback in the NFL, lol. With the season on the line Week 17, Smith's offense scored 6 points against the dreadful Bears. I mean, they won, 6-3, but they deserved to be eliminated from playoff contention after that performance, which they eventually were after the Rams won on Sunday.

Interestingly, Smith has a lot to play for Week 18, even though the Seahawks are eliminated:

And what's funny is that if the Seahawks bench him, Smith will actually clinch one of those escalators, and they could still be on the hook for a second escalator.

Of course, the Seahawks can just not pay those escalators at all if they cut or trade him before the fifth day of the new league year in March.

Smith threw for 17 TDs vs. 15 INTs this season. Beyond avoiding paying Smith those above bonuses if they cut or release him, the Seahawks can also save a substantial amount of money off of their 2025 cap. That feels like a no-brainer to me, but teams will often latch onto mediocre quarterbacks rather than braving the unknown. See Daniel Jones.

The Seahawks made the playoffs 14 times from 2003 to 2020. They were consistently contenders during those years. More recently they've become mostly harmless — a team that has a chance to maybe make the playoffs with a lucky bounce here or there, but no threat at all to do big things. That's a bad place to be in any sport.

Graveyard





Hierarchy

8) Falcons (8-8): 2nd quarter, 46 seconds to go, Falcons up 14-7, ball at the WAS 36, all 3 timeouts in their pocket... Michael Penix completes a pass to Darnell Mooney for 12 yards to the WAS 24. Cool! Call timeout. Tick tick tick. Call timeout. Tick tick tick. Call timeout. Tick tick. Are you kidding me? What f*** are they doing? 26 seconds run down, and Penix completes a pass to Kyle Pitts for 3 yards, out of bounds at the WAS 21. 16 seconds left. Two incomplete passes and a field goal later, and the Falcons jogged into the locker room with all three of their timeouts. Awful. OK, so that's bad enough. But then... 4th quarter, 40 seconds to go, tied up at 24, ball at their own 19, 2 timeouts in their pocket... Penix completes to Mooney for 25 yards to the 44. Cool! Call timeout. Tick tick tick. CALL TIMEOUT! Tick tick Tick... LOL REALLY? AGAIN? This time, 23 seconds run down, and Penix throws incomplete to Mooney. They then take two shots down the field, both incomplete, followed by a gift WAS offsides penalty and a WAS pass interference penalty. They're now at the WAS 38, and they still have their two timeouts, but there are only two seconds left. And so they're forced to try a 56-yard field goal, which is short. And then they lost in OT. Fire everyone.

Last week: 8

7) Buccaneers (9-7): The Bucs' yardage totals over their last six games:

Giants: 451 Panthers: 445 Raiders: 420 Chargers: 506 Cowboys: 410 Panthers: 551

Six game average: 464 yards per game. I mean, it's not as if they played the '85 Bears during that stretch, but that's still pretty impressive nevertheless. This is an explosive offense.