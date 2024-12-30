Nick Sirianni is 'still not there' on decision to play Saquon Barkley, Eagles starters for Week 18

Nick Sirianni isn't announcing a decision on the Eagles' starters for Week 18 – not yet.

But he's well aware of why that question was asked immediately into his Monday video call with the media.

The Eagles have everything they need now heading into the playoffs after pummeling the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The NFC East is theirs, so is the conference's No. 2 seed in the playoffs, and with those, they can afford the starters an opportunity to rest and get as healthy as possible with the Week 18 regular-season finale at home against the Giants.

But Saquon Barkley is at 2,005 yards rushing on the season, just 100 away from Eric Dickerson's single-season record, and could reasonably break it against a New York defense he already tore through for 176 earlier in the year.

So will Sirianni let Barkley and the offensive starters go for the run at NFL history, or sit them down to ensure that they'll all be healthy for the playoff run?

"Still not there," the Eagles' head coach said on Monday. "I gave the players off today. They'll be back in a couple days, or the next time I talk to [the media], they'll be back in. I'll always inform them before I inform anybody else...

"Still sorting through things right now at this particular moment."

Barkley was closing in on the 2,000-yard milestone during the second half against Dallas on Sunday. Coaches were keeping track of his numbers, and teammates were pushing to get the star running back to it.

"He was trying so hard, guys," wide receiver A.J. Brown told the media from his locker after Sunday's win. "I told him to get it done, but be safe. I'm happy for him."

Barkley crossed over into the 2K club with a 23-yard run to the left sideline early into the fourth quarter, and was met with a swell of "M-V-P!" chants from the home crowd at Lincoln Financial Field and a swarm of congrats from his teammates.

It was all an honor, Barkley said afterward, and while he knows that the record is well within reach now, he added that he'll be OK with whatever decision Sirianni makes for the Giants game.

"If his mindset is we'll go out there and try it, then I'll go out there and try it," Barkley said. "But if his mindest is 'Let's rest and get ready for this run,' then I'm all for that, too.

"I'm not just saying that because a camera's in my face, a mic's in my face, I really mean that. I came here to do something special. Obviously breaking a record is special, but I want a banner up there. I think we all do."

The call is in Sirianni's hands now, and the Delaware Valley will be waiting with a bit of bated breath over the next couple of days to see what it's going to be.

He was sure to reiterate though, as he said postgame on Sunday, that whatever route he does take for Week 18 will be the one he believes best serves the team.

So what about Hurts?

That decision is also going to extend to quarterback Jalen Hurts, who missed the Dallas game with a concussion.

Hurts took a hit to the head early into the loss at Washington the week prior, was pulled from that game, then placed into the league's concussion protocol soon after.

Sirianni, on Monday, didn't have an update on whether Hurts was cleared out of the protocol yet – he didn't have much to offer on Kenny Pickett's rib injury either, which forced the backup QB out of Sunday's game.

"No new information there," the coach said of Hurts. "Haven't met with our medical team yet. Still going through our game evaluations today, then we'll move on here to the Giants, but no new news for you guys on the injury front."

If Hurts sits out Week 18 against the Giants as well, that'll be two weeks away and him effectively coming back in cold for the playoffs.

Provided Hurts is cleared, the prospect of an early series or two so he can at least get somewhat back into rhythm could be an option to consider.

But again, Sirianni didn't have anything definitive to say on Monday.

"You take everything into account," he said. "Trying to do the best thing for the team and the best thing for each individual player as well. So that's where will be. No decisions yet on anything."

