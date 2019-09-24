Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 4

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Birds ranked after the third week of the 2019 regular season:

What we got wrong: That the offense would carry the defense early. With so many key players such as Fletcher Cox, Derek Barnett, Ronald Darby, Rodney McLeod and Nigel Bradham coming off injuries, I expected the defense to be shaky to start. Good thing Philadelphia has that high-powered offense, right? So much for that. Once DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery went down, the fireworks quickly stopped popping, with the Eagles averaging a pedestrian 22 points per game in their past two outings.

#JimmySays: Of the defensive players coming off injuries mentioned above, only Rodney McLeod has exceeded my expectations so far.

The Eagles really need their starting wide receivers back in the lineup. Philadelphia had at least seven drops in Sunday's narrow loss to the Lions, none more damaging than J.J. Arcega-Whiteside's flub on fourth down in the final minute. If Arcega-Whiteside holds on, the Eagles likely win, or least tie the game. Instead, it's back-to-back losses for an injury-ravaged squad. To make matters worse, the Iggles are on a short week, with a very difficult Thursday night matchup against the undefeated Packers at Lambeau. There is optimism that at least Alshon Jeffery (out since Week 1 with a calf injury) will be back in action for that game, but Philadelphia will be facing an uphill challenge, given their injury situation on both sides of the ball. Give Carson Wentz credit: He hasn't gotten much help from his teammates, but he put the Eagles in position to win in each of the past two weeks. QB1 needs others to step up their game.

#JimmySays: Hey look, the national guys have more reasoned views on Carson Wentz than some local ones.

This still looks like a contending team (one voter has the Eagles in the top 10), but will it ever be healthy enough? Things won’t get easier on the road against the Packers on a short week.

#JimmySays: I do agree they are still a contending team, but they haven't looked like one the first three weeks.

The Eagles are a tough team to rank. I still like their roster and assume injuries have set them back. The truth remains they’re 1-2, needed a big comeback to beat a bad Washington team at home, lost to a 1-2 Falcons team and then the Lions at home. You either buy the potential or the results. And the results have not been very good.

#JimmySays: It's rare that one might use the word "potential" for the second-oldest roster in the NFL, but it's valid. Certainly, the results have been crappy.

On one hand, the Eagles have nearly won the last two games without their best receivers, while their backups have dropped go-ahead touchdowns in the final moments. On the other, the Eagles are beat-up and could easily be 0-3 if they hadn't pulled off a narrow comeback over Washington in Week 1.

#JimmySays: I'm not sure I'd call that a narrow win over Washington. They had a two-score lead for almost the entirety of the fourth quarter, with Washington getting a heroic backdoor cover with 6 seconds left.

Average margin of three games has been four points, and Lambeau visit Thursday night should be nip and tuck. Battered Iggles a long way from needed Week 10 bye.

#JimmySays: Usually we think of the bye being more beneficial when it's later in the season, but I do agree the Eagles could use that bad boy sooner this year.

Injuries have crippled the offense, but two straight losses have this team reeling. They need to pick it up - no matter who is on the field - starting with a tough game at Green Bay this week.

#JimmySays: Has anyone mentioned that the Eagles play on the road in Green Bay on a short week?

