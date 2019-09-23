More Sports:

September 23, 2019

Doug Pederson updates the status of injured Eagles players

By Jimmy Kempski
Ronald Darby runs out onto the field during the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, on September 22, 2019. (Kate Frese/Philly Voice)

After Week 1, it was determined that the Philadelphia Eagles would be without Malik Jackson for likely the rest of the season. After Week 2, we learned that Timmy Jernigan would be out for a while, and that DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery might not be ready to play the following week.

On Monday, Doug Pederson updated the latest additions to the Birds' growing injury list.

CB Ronald Darby: "I am getting more information on Darby, so I will have something for you either later today or tomorrow when the coordinators speak," Pederson said. 

In day-after-game Pederson parlance, that's usually bad news for the player in question. Darby left the game on Sunday with a hamstring injury and did not return. If there's an injury that's maybe not so bad, it's this, as Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones have both outplayed Darby, and Jim Schwartz has continued to perhaps wrongly play Darby over them.

Update: Reportedly a few weeks for Darby: 

OT Andre Dillard: "Dillard is okay," Pederson said. He left on Sunday with a knee injury.

OT Jason Peters: "Just a little nausea," Pederson responded after Peters missed the solid chunk of the first half on Sunday. "I don’t know if it was from the heat or what, but just some nausea there, but he was fine after that."

WR Alshon Jeffery: "I'm opportunistic," Pederson said, when asked if Jeffery would be likely to play on Thursday in Green Bay. Obviously, Pederson meant "optimistic."

"I'm hoping that he's ready to go, we'll see this week. We have a couple days, but walk through later today, we'll get the guys in here and I'm hoping he's ready to go."

Jeffery was listed as questionable heading into the Lions game, but couldn't go. We'll also note here that's it's unlikely that DeSean Jackson will play on Thursday.

