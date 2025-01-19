More Sports:

January 19, 2025

Eagles-Rams Divisional Round inactives, with analysis

Which Eagles players won't be suiting up for the Divisional Playoffs?

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
011925AhkelloWitherspoon Brad Penner/Imagn Images

Rams CB Ahkello Witherspoon was listed as questionable on the injury report, but he will play.

The Philadelphia Eagles listed three players on their initial injury report ahead of their Divisional Round playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, resting players omitted. The Rams listed four players on their initial injury report.

Here are the Eagles' and Rams' inactives, with analysis...

Eagles' inactives:

Tanner McKee is the emergency quarterback. The Eagles elevated FB Khari Blasingame and LB Nicholas Morrow for the game.

• WR Ainias Smith: Parris Campbell was added to the 53-man roster, so Smith is down.

• OG Trevor Keegan: The rookie fifth-round pick had a solid training camp, but for now he is a guard only, and thus not super helpful for versatility's sake on gameday. The backup offensive linemen will be Fred Johnson, Tyler Steen, and Brett Toth.

• OL Darian Kinnard: Kinnard has only been active for two games.

• OL Nick Gates: Brett Toth will likely be the backup center.

• CB Eli Ricks: The Eagles are deep at corner.

• S Lewis Cine: The Eagles poached Cine off of the Bills' practice squad last week.

Rams' inactives:

The Rams' inactives:

No surprises there.

Other notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

CB Derion Kendrick: Kendrick started 10 games for the Rams in 2023 before tearing an ACL during training camp. His season is over.

RB Blake Corum: Corum ran 58 times for 207 yards and 0 TDs as a rookie backup to Kyren Williams. The Rams' RB2 is now Ronnie Rivers. 

LB Troy Reeder: Reeder is a replacement-level starting LB. He had 46 tackles in 6 games before going on IR with a hamstring injury.

DT Larrell Murchison: Rotational DT.

Jimmy Kempski

