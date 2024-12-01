Eagles-Ravens Week 13 inactives, with analysis

December 01, 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles listed three players on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 13 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens listed seven players on their initial injury report.
Here are the Eagles' and Ravens' inactives, with analysis...
Tanner McKee is the emergency quarterback. TE C.J. Uzomah and EDGE Ochaun Mathis were elevated from the practice squad.
• WR DeVonta Smith: Smith will miss his second straight game after sitting out the Eagles' win over the Rams in L.A. Week 12. He has 41 catches for 516 yards and 4 TDs this season. The Ravens are allowing 277.7 passing yards per game this season, second-worst in the NFL, so Smith's absence will hurt the Eagles' ability to exploit that weakness.
• CB Darius Slay: Slay was concussed against the Rams last week. Isaiah Rodgers will likely start in his place.
• WR Johnny Wilson: The Eagles added Parris Campbell to the 53-man roster.
• OG Trevor Keegan: The rookie fifth-round pick had a solid training camp, but for now he is a guard only, and thus not super helpful for versatility's sake on gameday. The backup offensive linemen will be Fred Johnson, Tyler Steen, and Jack Driscoll.
• OL Darrian Kinnard: Kinnard has only been active for one game.
• OL Nick Gates: Driscoll will be the backup center.
• EDGE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham tore his left triceps in the Eagles' win over the Rams. Before the season, Graham said that the 2024 season, his 15th in the NFL, would be his last. He played very well, and was arguably the team's best edge defender. If indeed his season is over, Graham will have finished with 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks, with his stats not truly showing his actual impact, as has been the case throughout his career.
• EDGE Bryce Huff (IR): After signing a three-year, $51 million contract this offseason in free agency, Huff has had a disappointing first season in Philly. He has 10 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble through 10 games after racking up double-digit sacks in 2023 in his final season with the Jets. He has played just 225 out of a possible 611 defensive snaps, or just over a third of the team's snaps. By comparison, Josh Sweat has played 393, Brandon Graham 282, and Nolan Smith 260. With Huff out, more opportunities should open up for third-round rookie Jalyx Hunt to get on the field.
• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR): VanSumeren suffered a serious injury in practice on Friday. Details have not yet emerged on what exactly happened.
• S James Bradberry (IR): The Eagles kept Bradberry on their active roster for no good reason at 53-man cutdowns, and then the next day he suffered a "lower body" injury that was originally supposed to keep him out 6-8 weeks.
MORE: NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 13 edition
Kyle Van Noy is the Ravens' most notable scratch. He is in his 12th season, and he co-leads the Ravens with 8 sacks. The rest of the Ravens' inactives:
Ravens’ inactives vs. Eagles:— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 1, 2024
OLB Kyle Van Noy (hamstring/neck)
RB Keaton Mitchell
S Marcus Williams
C Nick Samac
WR Devontez Walker
Mitchell, who returned 3 games ago from PUP, didn't have an offensive snap last game.
Williams is inactive for first time this season.
• DT Michael Pierce: Rotational DT. 15 tackles, 1 sack this season. He had his 21-day practice window opened on Wednesday.
• RS Deonte Harty: Ultra-small (5'6, 170) return specialist.
• TE Charlie Kolar: Kolar has 9 catches for 131 yards and a TD this season.
• CB Arthur Maulet: Maulet is a journeyman slot corner. Backup.
MORE: Eagles film review: Josh Sweat is having a bounce-back season
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader