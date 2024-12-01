More Sports:

December 01, 2024

Eagles-Ravens Week 13 inactives, with analysis

DeVonta Smith is among today's scratched Eagles players.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
101324_Eagles_DeVonta Smith-4017.jpg Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

DeVonta Smith

The Philadelphia Eagles listed three players on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 13 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens listed seven players on their initial injury report.

Here are the Eagles' and Ravens' inactives, with analysis...

051020EaglesLogo2020

Tanner McKee is the emergency quarterback. TE C.J. Uzomah and EDGE Ochaun Mathis were elevated from the practice squad.

WR DeVonta Smith: Smith will miss his second straight game after sitting out the Eagles' win over the Rams in L.A. Week 12. He has 41 catches for 516 yards and 4 TDs this season. The Ravens are allowing 277.7 passing yards per game this season, second-worst in the NFL, so Smith's absence will hurt the Eagles' ability to exploit that weakness.

CB Darius Slay: Slay was concussed against the Rams last week. Isaiah Rodgers will likely start in his place.

WR Johnny Wilson: The Eagles added Parris Campbell to the 53-man roster.

OG Trevor Keegan: The rookie fifth-round pick had a solid training camp, but for now he is a guard only, and thus not super helpful for versatility's sake on gameday. The backup offensive linemen will be Fred Johnson, Tyler Steen, and Jack Driscoll.

OL Darrian Kinnard: Kinnard has only been active for one game.

OL Nick Gates: Driscoll will be the backup center.

Other notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

EDGE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham tore his left triceps in the Eagles' win over the Rams. Before the season, Graham said that the 2024 season, his 15th in the NFL, would be his last. He played very well, and was arguably the team's best edge defender. If indeed his season is over, Graham will have finished with 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks, with his stats not truly showing his actual impact, as has been the case throughout his career.

EDGE Bryce Huff (IR): After signing a three-year, $51 million contract this offseason in free agency, Huff has had a disappointing first season in Philly. He has 10 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble through 10 games after racking up double-digit sacks in 2023 in his final season with the Jets. He has played just 225 out of a possible 611 defensive snaps, or just over a third of the team's snaps. By comparison, Josh Sweat has played 393, Brandon Graham 282, and Nolan Smith 260. With Huff out, more opportunities should open up for third-round rookie Jalyx Hunt to get on the field.

FB Ben VanSumeren (IR): VanSumeren suffered a serious injury in practice on Friday. Details have not yet emerged on what exactly happened.

S James Bradberry (IR): The Eagles kept Bradberry on their active roster for no good reason at 53-man cutdowns, and then the next day he suffered a "lower body" injury that was originally supposed to keep him out 6-8 weeks.

MORENFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 13 edition

Ravenslogo2020

Kyle Van Noy is the Ravens' most notable scratch. He is in his 12th season, and he co-leads the Ravens with 8 sacks. The rest of the Ravens' inactives:

Other notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

DT Michael Pierce: Rotational DT. 15 tackles, 1 sack this season. He had his 21-day practice window opened on Wednesday.

RS Deonte Harty: Ultra-small (5'6, 170) return specialist.

TE Charlie Kolar: Kolar has 9 catches for 131 yards and a TD this season.

CB Arthur Maulet: Maulet is a journeyman slot corner. Backup.

MOREEagles film review: Josh Sweat is having a bounce-back season

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles inactives

Videos

Featured

Limited _ NJDOT Family In Car

Reducing roadway fatalities comes down to sharing the responsibility
Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Just In

Must Read

Business

Manufacturing already has made a comeback in most states

manufacturing PA NJ

Sponsored

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

Media

Former CBS personality Jessica Kartalija joins 6ABC Action News

Jessica Kartalija 6ABC

Fitness

Creative ways to stay active, and burn calories, during the holidays

Creative Exercise Ideas

Entertainment

Kevin Hart, Jim Gaffigan are among Dec. comedy shows highlights

December comedy Philly

Eagles

The Eagles' six-game win streak to the top of the NFC East by the numbers

Saquon-Barkley-TD-Celebration-Eagles-Commanders-Week-11-NFL-2024.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved