Eagles-Ravens Week 13 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles listed three players on their initial injury report ahead of their Week 13 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens listed seven players on their initial injury report.

Here are the Eagles' and Ravens' inactives, with analysis...

Tanner McKee is the emergency quarterback. TE C.J. Uzomah and EDGE Ochaun Mathis were elevated from the practice squad. • WR DeVonta Smith: Smith will miss his second straight game after sitting out the Eagles' win over the Rams in L.A. Week 12. He has 41 catches for 516 yards and 4 TDs this season. The Ravens are allowing 277.7 passing yards per game this season, second-worst in the NFL, so Smith's absence will hurt the Eagles' ability to exploit that weakness.

• CB Darius Slay: Slay was concussed against the Rams last week. Isaiah Rodgers will likely start in his place. • WR Johnny Wilson: The Eagles added Parris Campbell to the 53-man roster. • OG Trevor Keegan: The rookie fifth-round pick had a solid training camp, but for now he is a guard only, and thus not super helpful for versatility's sake on gameday. The backup offensive linemen will be Fred Johnson, Tyler Steen, and Jack Driscoll. • OL Darrian Kinnard: Kinnard has only been active for one game. • OL Nick Gates: Driscoll will be the backup center.