Eagles re-sign DE Brandon Graham to one-year deal

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Saturday morning that they have re-signed edge defender Brandon Graham to a one-year deal. The 2024 season will be Graham's 15th in the NFL.

Graham's production fell from 2022 (11 sacks) to 2023 (3 sacks), but to the Eagles, he remains a culture setter in the locker room, which could be of particular value to them when they've spent three first-round picks in the last two years on defensive linemen / pass rushers.



Graham made $5 million on a one-year deal in 2023. We'll update with the contract details when they emerge, but he'll almost certainly make less than that in 2024.



Over the last couple of months, Graham has voiced that he wanted to play one more season with the Eagles, and then call it a career, so he'll have something of a farewell tour in 2024.

