More Sports:

March 09, 2024

Eagles re-sign DE Brandon Graham to one-year deal

Brandon Graham will be back with the Eagles for a 15th season and his "farewell tour."

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
0628_09142023_Eagles_Vikings_Brandon-Graham.jpg Kate Frese/For PhillyVoice

BG is back for one more year.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Saturday morning that they have re-signed edge defender Brandon Graham to a one-year deal. The 2024 season will be Graham's 15th in the NFL. 

Graham's production fell from 2022 (11 sacks) to 2023 (3 sacks), but to the Eagles, he remains a culture setter in the locker room, which could be of particular value to them when they've spent three first-round picks in the last two years on defensive linemen / pass rushers.

Graham made $5 million on a one-year deal in 2023. We'll update with the contract details when they emerge, but he'll almost certainly make less than that in 2024.

Over the last couple of months, Graham has voiced that he wanted to play one more season with the Eagles, and then call it a career, so he'll have something of a farewell tour in 2024.

MORE: Eagles 2024 free agency rumor and report tracker

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Brandon Graham

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Business woman smiling while holding phone

Are women leading the charge in securing their financial future?
Purchased - Couple Walking Dog Along Suburban Street

How to reduce your risk of cancer

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Video shows man wanted for Tuesday's fatal shooting on SEPTA bus in South Philly, police say
SEPTA Shooting Tuesday

Sponsored

Philadelphia Ballet presents "Giselle"
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

Men's Health

Many Americans' health can benefit from behavior changes, but making them is not easy
Behavior Change Health

Celebrities

'Bel-Air' star Jabari Banks launches sweepstakes to raise money for arts
jabari banks bel-air sweepstakes

Eagles

Brandon Graham says he wants media career after his playing days are over
Brandon-Graham-Super-Bowl-LII-Tom-Brady-Strip-Sack

Entertainment

Philly comedians to go head-to-head in March Madness-style one-liner contest
One Liner Madness bracket competition comedy

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved