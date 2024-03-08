Eagles 2024 free agency rumor and report tracker

NFL free agency will begin on Monday, March 11, when the NFL opens a two-day window during which teams are permitted to contact and negotiate with free agents. The first day of the new league year, which is the "official" start of free agency, is Wednesday, March 13.

Here we'll track reports and rumors that are pertinent to the Philadelphia Eagles. Most recent entries at the top:



There's mutual interest between the Eagles and Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Interestingly, this mutual interest in being reported by people both in Philly (Howard Eskin, WIP) and New York (Ryan Dunleavy, NY Post).

Barkley was by far the best offensive weapon on a terrible Giants offense in 2023. At quarterback, Daniel Jones started six games (1-5), Tommy DeVito started six (3-3, somehow), and Tyrod Taylor started five (2-3). Those guys threw to mediocre receivers behind an atrocious offensive line. There were times during the season where the Giants' offense was so bad that they just gave the ball to Barkley over and over, and as a result, his yards per carry were down. In 14 games, he carried 247 times for 962 yards and 6 TDs, with a yards per carry average of 3.89. While 3.89 yards per carry isn't good, it was a hell of a lot better than all the other Giants' backs, none of whom rushed for better than 2.82 yards per carry.

While not as explosive as he was early in his career before, he is still a quality three-down back who can run inside, run outside, make plays out of the backfield as a receiver, and provide quality pass protection.



#JimmySmellTest: The 2023 free agent running back class includes guys like Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, Austin Ekeler, and D'Andre Swift, just to name a few. It should be a buyers market and the Eagles would be foolish not to explore what a back like Barkley would cost.

The Eagles and Brandon Graham are negotiating a deal for what will be Graham's 15th and final NFL season

Per Derrick Gunn:

Spoiler: That'll get done.

There's a "real chance" the Eagles bring back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Per Tony Pauline:

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to bring in a safety in the offseason, via free agency or the draft. People at the combine get the sense that there’s a real chance the Eagles bring back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is scheduled to hit the free-agent market. Gardner-Johnson played for the Eagles in 2022 before signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions last year.

The Lions feel unlikely to bring CJGJ back after Brian Branch had a fantastic rookie season in a similar role.

#JimmySmellTest: The Eagles will not only look to bring in a safety in the offseason, it is a mortal lock that they'll sign one in free agency. And, yep, Gardner-Johnson makes a lot of sense, which is why we including him in our "3 free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 3.0."

