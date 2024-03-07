More Sports:

March 07, 2024

Brandon Graham says he wants media career after his playing days are over

What does Brandon Graham have planned after his NFL career? He wants to join the media.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Brandon-Graham-Super-Bowl-LII-Tom-Brady-Strip-Sack Kevin Jairaj/USA Today

Brandon Graham would thrive in the media world.

Brandon Graham isn't quite ready to hang up his cleats yet, wanting to come back for a 15th year with the Eagles on a "farewell tour," but he has an eye to his post-playing days alreay.

Speaking on 94.1 WIP on Thursday, Graham said that he wants to explore a media career after he's done with the NFL:

He'd be a hit. No doubt. 

On an anecdotal level, I'd recommended Graham wholeheartedly. 

Back in 2014, I was covering the Eagles in practice as a college intern for the Philadelphia Daily News. This is the peak of Chip Kelly mania. Graham is still playing out of position in Billy Davis' defense. He had started to shed the bust label, but was nowhere near the player he would become. He was a free agent that upcoming offseason and had a tumultuous beginning to his Eagles career. Even with all of that, he was by far the most personable interviewee of any player on the team. He was loud, charismatic and ready to be straight up with everyone.

After his career rejuvenation in the Doug Pederson-Jim Schwartz era and his obvious Super Bowl heroics, he's beloved in Philadelphia. People are now more tuned in to his welcoming personality, which translates well to his interactions with the media in the locker room, but he was always this way. Everyone is just finally aware of it.

Whether Graham goes the Jason Kelce podcast route or finds himself on the local sports talk radio airwaves, I'd bank on him having success.

Graham isn't officially back with the Eagles for 2024 just yet, but a report on Thursday indicates that both sides are still negotiating a one-year deal for him to finish his career in Philly, right where it started.

MORE: Eagles, Saquon have 'mutual' interest

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Brandon Graham

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Apple reflecting in the mirror 2

Eating disorders: Recognizing the signs and how to get help
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Giselle - Main Image 2024

'Giselle' haunts and delights for the Philadelphia Ballet’s 60th Season

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

8 teens injured in shooting at SEPTA bus stop in Northeast Philly
SEPTA Shooting Burholme

Sponsored

Financial planning trends among women
Purchased - Business woman smiling while holding phone

Addiction

A law-and-order approach to Philly's overdose crisis will have grave effects, harm reduction advocates say
Overdose Prevention Kensington

Movies

Colman Domingo stars with formerly incarcerated actors in 'Sing Sing'
Sing Sing Colman Domingo

Phillies

Phillies 2024 preview: Bryce Harper's new role finds him as full-time first base
Bryce-Harper-2023-NLCS-Diamondbacks-Phillies

Family-Friendly

Philly Bike Expo is cycling back to convention center this month
Philly Bike Expo convention center

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved