Brandon Graham says he wants media career after his playing days are over

Brandon Graham isn't quite ready to hang up his cleats yet, wanting to come back for a 15th year with the Eagles on a "farewell tour," but he has an eye to his post-playing days alreay.

Speaking on 94.1 WIP on Thursday, Graham said that he wants to explore a media career after he's done with the NFL:

He'd be a hit. No doubt.

On an anecdotal level, I'd recommended Graham wholeheartedly.

Back in 2014, I was covering the Eagles in practice as a college intern for the Philadelphia Daily News. This is the peak of Chip Kelly mania. Graham is still playing out of position in Billy Davis' defense. He had started to shed the bust label, but was nowhere near the player he would become. He was a free agent that upcoming offseason and had a tumultuous beginning to his Eagles career. Even with all of that, he was by far the most personable interviewee of any player on the team. He was loud, charismatic and ready to be straight up with everyone.

After his career rejuvenation in the Doug Pederson-Jim Schwartz era and his obvious Super Bowl heroics, he's beloved in Philadelphia. People are now more tuned in to his welcoming personality, which translates well to his interactions with the media in the locker room, but he was always this way. Everyone is just finally aware of it.

Whether Graham goes the Jason Kelce podcast route or finds himself on the local sports talk radio airwaves, I'd bank on him having success.

Graham isn't officially back with the Eagles for 2024 just yet, but a report on Thursday indicates that both sides are still negotiating a one-year deal for him to finish his career in Philly, right where it started.

