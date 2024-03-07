Report: Eagles, Brandon Graham 'still negotiating' new contract

There will be turnover with the Eagles' "Core Four" this season. Unless you've been living under a rock, the news that Jason Kelce is retiring took over the football world earlier this week. There's talk of Fletcher Cox retiring. Then comes Brandon Graham, the man who's played more games as an Eagle than anyone in history.

Graham said back in January that he wants to play one more year, a "farewell tour" in 2024 for his potential 15th season. While there has been no official news on that front, veteran Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn wrote on Thursday that the team and Graham are "still negotiating" on a one-year deal that would keep him in Philly.

That makes sense for all parties. Graham took a step back in 2023 compared to his 11-sack season in 2022, yes. It's more than that though. He works well enough in his role as a DE3 or DE4 and brings leadership to the table. Transcending that is what he means to the organization as a beloved player and personality, the player responsible for the biggest moment in Philadelphia sports history.

The Eagles should figure this out quickly. It's deserved.

